Ambetter from Magnolia Health Offers Mississippi Residents Health Coverage During Open Enrollment

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, Mississippi residents may select Ambetter from Magnolia Health for healthcare coverage in all counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. This year, Ambetter from Magnolia Health continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

Ambetter from Magnolia Health offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues.

"For seven years, Ambetter from Magnolia Health has offered quality healthcare coverage plans to our members," said Aaron Sisk, president and CEO, Magnolia Health. "This year, we're proud to once again help empower Mississippi residents to take charge of their health by offering insurance options that fit their specific healthcare needs."

Ambetter from Magnolia Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve members' health with chronic conditions.

Magnolia Health has been serving Mississippi since 2011 and currently serves more than 268,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Magnolia Health will be offered:

• Adams • Itawamba • Pike • Alcorn • Jackson • Pontotoc • Amite • Jasper • Prentiss • Attala • Jefferson • Quitman • Benton • Jefferson Davis • Rankin • Bolivar • Jones • Scott • Calhoun • Kemper • Sharkey • Carroll • Lafayette • Simpson • Chickasaw • Lamar • Smith • Choctaw • Lauderdale • Stone • Claiborne • Lawrence • Sunflower • Clarke • Leake • Tallahatchie • Clay • Lee • Tate • Coahoma • Leflore • Tippah • Copiah • Lincoln • Tishomingo • Covington • Lowndes • Tunica • Desoto • Madison • Union • Forrest • Marion • Walthall • Franklin • Marshall • Warren • George • Monroe • Washington • Greene • Montgomery • Wayne • Grenada • Neshoba • Webster • Hancock • Newton • Wilkinson • Harrison • Noxubee • Winston • Hinds • Oktibbeha • Yalobusha • Holmes • Panola • Yazoo • Humphreys • Pearl River



• Issaquena • Perry





Mississippi residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Magnolia Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.MagnoliaHealthPlan.com.

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid, CHIP and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.

