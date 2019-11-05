+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2019 18:52:00

Ambetter from Magnolia Health Offers Mississippi Residents Health Coverage During Open Enrollment

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, Mississippi residents may select Ambetter from Magnolia Health for healthcare coverage in all counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. This year, Ambetter from Magnolia Health continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.  

Ambetter from Magnolia Health offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues.

"For seven years, Ambetter from Magnolia Health has offered quality healthcare coverage plans to our members," said Aaron Sisk, president and CEO, Magnolia Health. "This year, we're proud to once again help empower Mississippi residents to take charge of their health by offering insurance options that fit their specific healthcare needs."

Ambetter from Magnolia Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve members' health with chronic conditions. 

Magnolia Health has been serving Mississippi since 2011 and currently serves more than 268,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Magnolia Health will be offered:

Adams

Itawamba

Pike

Alcorn

Jackson

Pontotoc

Amite

Jasper

Prentiss

Attala

Jefferson

Quitman

Benton

Jefferson Davis

Rankin

Bolivar

Jones

Scott

Calhoun

Kemper

Sharkey

Carroll

Lafayette

Simpson

Chickasaw

Lamar

Smith

Choctaw

Lauderdale

Stone

Claiborne

Lawrence

• 

Sunflower

Clarke

Leake

Tallahatchie

Clay

Lee

Tate

Coahoma

Leflore

Tippah

Copiah

Lincoln

Tishomingo

Covington

Lowndes

• 

Tunica

Desoto

Madison

Union

Forrest

Marion

Walthall

Franklin

Marshall

Warren

George

Monroe

Washington

Greene

Montgomery

Wayne

Grenada

Neshoba

Webster

Hancock

Newton

Wilkinson

Harrison

• 

Noxubee

Winston

Hinds

Oktibbeha

Yalobusha

Holmes

Panola

Yazoo

Humphreys

Pearl River



Issaquena

• 

Perry



Mississippi residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Magnolia Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.MagnoliaHealthPlan.com.

About Magnolia Health
Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid, CHIP and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambetter-from-magnolia-health-offers-mississippi-residents-health-coverage-during-open-enrollment-300952029.html

SOURCE Magnolia Health

