Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'005 0.3%  SPI 14'503 0.3%  Dow 34'099 -1.1%  DAX 15'726 0.7%  Euro 0.9565 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'265 0.8%  Gold 1'917 0.0%  Bitcoin 23'091 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8846 0.1%  Öl 84.4 1.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Rolex Rings112869922Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Sika41879292Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Shell-Aktie gefragt: Shell offenbar kurz vor Verkauf von Tochtergesellschaft Shell Energy Retail
Molecular Partners-Aktie höher: Liquiditätsbestand ausreichend bis ins Jahr 2026
Groupe Minoteries-Aktie fester: Groupe Minoteries legt bei Umsatz und Gewinn zu
So kann Bitcoin Mining in den eigenen vier Wänden betrieben werden
Evolva-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Evolva-Aktionäre stimmen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrats zu
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Amber Grid AB Aktie [Valor: 20906149 / ISIN: LT0000128696]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.08.2023 15:00:00

Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st half of 2023

Amber Grid AB
1.22 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the 1st half of 2023 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the 1st half of 2023 EUR 43.6 million (the 1st half of 2022 EUR 43.0 million);
• Net profit for the 1st half of 2023 EUR 12.2 million (the 1st half of 2022 EUR 7.5 million);
• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st half of 2023 EUR 11.2 million (the 1st half of 2022 EUR 15.5 million);
• Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 month as of 30 June 2023 11.3% (as of 30 June 2022 10.7%).

Amber Grid (Company) adjusted financial indicators for the 1st half of 2023:

• Adjusted net profit for the 1st half of 2023 EUR 4.8 million (the 1st half of 2022 EUR 9.3 million);
• Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st half of 2023 EUR 12.5 million (the 1st half of 2022 EUR 16.5 million);
• Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 months as of 30 June 2023 8.5% (as of 30 June 2022 9.9%).

The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by NERC. When calculating adjusted indicators, the correction of income is assessed due to previous periods, which is already approved by the decision of NERC in determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period. Non-recurring transactions are also eliminated.

Attached:
1. Amber Grid condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as of 30 June 2023;
2. Amber Grid consolidated Interim report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023;
3. Press release.

More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Amber Grid AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Im heutigen Experteninterview erläutert Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG die Gründe für die aktuell steigenden Märkte. Wie sich ausserdem die Zinsen und die Inflation auf das Marktgeschehen auswirken und welche zukünftigen Entwicklungen uns bevorstehen, erfahren Sie im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:39 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.08.2023
08:24 Aufwärtsbewegung gerät ins Stocken
07:25 Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV
24.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Pharmabranche - Spannende Entwicklungen/Tesla - Preiskampf bremst
24.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
24.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Was sagen Powell und Lagarde in Jackson Hole?
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
22.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'422.53 19.97 54SSMU
Short 11'690.59 13.31 GNSSMU
Short 12'118.34 8.75 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'005.26 25.08.2023 14:50:34
Long 10'521.10 19.10 VYSSMU
Long 10'292.12 13.73 CTSSMU
Long 9'865.07 8.93 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie stabil: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz ergattert FDA-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar
NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert
Roche-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Roche veröffentlicht durch Datenleck unbeabsichtigt gute Tiragolumab-Studiendaten
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: Anleger schicken AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
GAM-Aktie dreht deutlich ins Plus: GAM-Übernahme durch Liontrust gescheitert
Evolva-Aktie bricht ein: Evolva reduziert Verluste - Fortbestand steht in Frage
Inflation laut BlackRock auf dem Vormarsch: Zwei Dividendentitel empfohlen
Clariant-Aktie steigt: Neuer Clariant-Grossaktionär gibt sich zu erkennen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit