25.08.2023 15:00:00
Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st half of 2023
AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.
Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the 1st half of 2023 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:
• Revenue for the 1st half of 2023 EUR 43.6 million (the 1st half of 2022 EUR 43.0 million);
• Net profit for the 1st half of 2023 EUR 12.2 million (the 1st half of 2022 EUR 7.5 million);
• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st half of 2023 EUR 11.2 million (the 1st half of 2022 EUR 15.5 million);
• Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 month as of 30 June 2023 11.3% (as of 30 June 2022 10.7%).
Amber Grid (Company) adjusted financial indicators for the 1st half of 2023:
• Adjusted net profit for the 1st half of 2023 EUR 4.8 million (the 1st half of 2022 EUR 9.3 million);
• Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st half of 2023 EUR 12.5 million (the 1st half of 2022 EUR 16.5 million);
• Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 months as of 30 June 2023 8.5% (as of 30 June 2022 9.9%).
The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by NERC. When calculating adjusted indicators, the correction of income is assessed due to previous periods, which is already approved by the decision of NERC in determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period. Non-recurring transactions are also eliminated.
Attached:
1. Amber Grid condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as of 30 June 2023;
2. Amber Grid consolidated Interim report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023;
3. Press release.
More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt
Attachments
- Amber Grid Interim Financial Statements H1 2023
- Amber Grid Interim Report H1 2023
- Press release_Amber Grid earned EUR 43.6 million in revenue in H1 2023
