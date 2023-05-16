Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'535 -0.4%  SPI 15'206 -0.4%  Dow 33'349 0.1%  DAX 15'937 0.1%  Euro 0.9724 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'322 0.1%  Gold 2'010 -0.6%  Bitcoin 24'348 0.0%  Dollar 0.8928 -0.3%  Öl 75.8 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
GAM-Aktie legt deutlich zu: NewGAMe und Bruellan wollen GAM-Beteiligung aufstocken
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
Logitech-Aktie springt an: Logitech will Dividende um weitere 10 Prozent erhöhen
Vodafone-Aktie tiefrot: Vodafone kündigt Stellenstreichungen an
BKW-Aktie in Grün: BKW-Chef hält Stromengpässe im nächsten Winter für möglich
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sonova1254978Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882On113454047
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Amber Grid AB Aktie [Valor: 20906149 / ISIN: LT0000128696]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.05.2023 10:20:29

Amber Grid and EEX signed an agreement on the sale of shares of the gas exchange GET Baltic

Amber Grid AB
1.23 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

With a formal signing, Lithuania’s gas transmission system operator Amber Grid and the European Energy Exchange (EEX) sealed the acquisition under which EEX will take 66 percent of the shares in the regional gas exchange GET Baltic from Amber Grid.

Amber Grid will hold the remaining 34 percent of the shares and will continue to support the further development of the gas business in the dynamic Baltic Sea region.

It is planned to close the transaction and transfer the shares in May 2023.

Attached:
1. Press release.

More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Amber Grid AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:09 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy nach Zahlen gesucht
09:04 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
06:13 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Volumenmaximum bremst die Kurse
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
11.05.23 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
11.05.23 «Sell in May and Go Away» – oder besser doch nicht?
09.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch
04.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Keine erlösenden Worte von Jerome Powell
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12'013.48 19.96 SMIUBU
Short 12'277.84 13.70 SSMDQU
Short 12'741.79 8.84 20SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'529.68 16.05.2023 10:18:50
Long 11'077.04 18.98 YPSSMU
Long 10'824.21 13.46 XUSSMU
Long 10'379.84 8.91 VYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Logitech-Aktie springt an: Logitech will Dividende um weitere 10 Prozent erhöhen
Sonova-Aktie unter Druck: Sonova leidet unter Nichtverlängerung von grossem US-Vertrag
Dufry Aktie News: Dufry zieht am Montagmittag an
US-Schuldenstreit bleibt im Fokus: SMI leichter -- DAX knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
BAT-Aktie in Grün: Neuer Chef beim Tabakkonzern British American Tobacco
Apple Aktie News: Apple gibt am Nachmittag ab
Talenthouse-Aktie springt an: Kapitalrestrukturierung geplant und Ergebnispublikation verschoben
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens am Montagnachmittag stabil
u-blox-Aktie profitiert: u-blox-CEO optimistisch für 2023

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit