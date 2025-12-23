Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.12.2025 23:12:27

Amazon's Zoox Recalls 332 Vehicles Over ADS Software Error

(RTTNews) - Zoox, the Amazon-owned (AMZN) autonomous vehicle company, has issued a voluntary software recall covering its entire active U.S. Fleet.

In a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Zoox said it has recalled 332 vehicles equipped with its automated driving system (ADS) software.

The recall applies to software released and installed between March 13 and December 18, 2025, and impacts both driver-operated test vehicles and fully driverless robotaxis operating on public roads.

According to the report, Zoox vehicles in certain situations crossed lane lines unnecessarily at or near intersections. Zoox said no crashes, injuries, or fatalities have been reported in connection with the issue.

The company traced the behavior to multiple software-related causes, including misclassification of double-parked vehicles, unexpected routing changes, and poorly executed maneuvers intended to avoid blocking cross traffic at intersections.

Zoox first identified the issue after an incident on August 26, 2025, involving a robotaxi that made a wide turn into an opposing lane. Over the following months, the company logged 62 similar instances and worked with regulators while refining a fix. Partial improvements were rolled out in November, followed by a more comprehensive software update finalized in mid-December.

As of December 19, 2025, Zoox stated that all affected vehicles operating on public roads have been updated, thereby completing the recall. Because Zoox owns and operates its fleet, no customer or dealer notifications were required.