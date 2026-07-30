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30.07.2026 23:28:41

Amazon's Zoox Gets Approval For Paid Robotaxi Service In The U.S.

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(RTTNews) - Zoox, the autonomous vehicle company under Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) wing, has just got the thumbs-up from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to roll out its unique robotaxis that don't have steering wheels or pedals. This makes them the first to get this exemption.

With this approval, Zoox can start charging passengers for rides, kicking off service in Las Vegas, pending state and local approvals. NHTSA has given the go-ahead for up to 2,500 robotaxis each year for the next two years, but they want some extra reporting on things like accidents, unexpected stops, and other safety-related issues.

This is a huge step forward for self-driving technology. It allows these specially designed vehicles, which don't rely on any traditional controls, to operate commercially.

Zoox plans to expand into more markets as they get the necessary permits from states while regulators work on setting the first federal safety standards for automated driving.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.2279 18.09.2026 153330726
Long 12.3574 18.12.2026 151639704
Long 383.0515 18.09.2026 155880706
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.3664 10.34 155005208
Long 11.9704 4.85 155498631
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.28 12.40 157532261
Short 12.3574 4.93 159109742
Short 25.5368 0.72 159109741
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -23.58 48959732
Long 10 -14.02 152897146
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Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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