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30.07.2026 23:28:41
Amazon's Zoox Gets Approval For Paid Robotaxi Service In The U.S.
(RTTNews) - Zoox, the autonomous vehicle company under Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) wing, has just got the thumbs-up from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to roll out its unique robotaxis that don't have steering wheels or pedals. This makes them the first to get this exemption.
With this approval, Zoox can start charging passengers for rides, kicking off service in Las Vegas, pending state and local approvals. NHTSA has given the go-ahead for up to 2,500 robotaxis each year for the next two years, but they want some extra reporting on things like accidents, unexpected stops, and other safety-related issues.
This is a huge step forward for self-driving technology. It allows these specially designed vehicles, which don't rely on any traditional controls, to operate commercially.
Zoox plans to expand into more markets as they get the necessary permits from states while regulators work on setting the first federal safety standards for automated driving.
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