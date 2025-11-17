Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.11.2025 23:08:31

Amazon's Bond Takeover Cost Just $20 Mln, New Filing Reveals

Amazon
182.72 CHF -3.37%
(RTTNews) - It has been revealed that Amazon did not need to invest a considerable sum to gain complete control over the world-renowned spy franchise.

A recent tax filing from EON Productions in the United Kingdom indicates that the technology giant paid merely $20 million to acquire the interests of Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in the James Bond franchise a figure that is significantly lower than what many in Hollywood anticipated.

The filing specifies that on February 20, 2025, EON consented to sell its stake in the Bond intellectual property, along with all associated assets and its subsidiaries B24 and B25, to Amazon. Although the formal consideration is recorded as $20 million, the transaction likely involves a more intricate arrangement.

The Broccoli family is expected to continue deriving financial benefits through a joint venture framework, and industry insiders have previously indicated that the overall value, taking into account potential earnouts, bonuses, or stock options, could approach $1 billion.

Historically, the Bond rights were held by Danjaq, LLC; however, a newly established entity, London Operations, LLC, operating from an address associated with Amazon in Culver City, has recently begun filing trademarks related to Bond, indicating a change in ownership.

As Amazon advances its substantial intellectual property ambitions, EON has announced a strategic shift towards "smaller-scale films and independent productions," marking a significant transition after decades of control over the 007 legacy.