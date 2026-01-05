Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’247 -0.2%  SPI 18’242 0.1%  Dow 48’977 1.2%  DAX 24’869 1.3%  Euro 0.9280 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’924 1.3%  Gold 4’449 2.7%  Bitcoin 74’716 3.0%  Dollar 0.7917 -0.1%  Öl 61.8 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Chevron1281709NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Patent zeigt mögliche Starlink-Integration
Idorsia-Aktie: Veröffentlichung neuer Studie zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant
VW-Aktie fällt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA
Microsoft-CEO Satya Nadella mahnt pauschale Kritik an künstlicher Intelligenz zu beenden - Aktie wenig bewegt
Leclanché-Aktie: Produktion einer Modullinie nach Brandfall wieder aufgenommen
Suche...

Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.01.2026 23:20:15

Amazon Unveils Faster Fire TV Interface And Launches Ember Artline Lifestyle TV

Amazon
183.74 CHF 0.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) has introduced a redesigned Fire TV experience aimed at helping users find content more quickly, alongside a refreshed Fire TV mobile app and its first lifestyle television, the Amazon Ember Artline.

The company said the new Fire TV interface is cleaner, faster, and better organized, cutting down the time users spend searching across multiple streaming apps. Amazon rebuilt the underlying software to deliver speed improvements of up to 20-30 percent, expanded home-screen app pinning from six to 20 apps, and added quick-access shortcuts for games, art, photos, smart-home controls, and settings.

Generative AI-powered Alexa+ is now deeply integrated into Fire TV, enabling personalized recommendations, scene-level search within movies, watchlist management, smart-home controls, and even AI-generated background art through natural voice commands.

The updated Fire TV mobile app now functions as more than a backup remote, allowing users to browse content, manage watchlists, and start playback on their TV directly from their phone.

Amazon also announced the Amazon Ember Artline, a new 4K QLED lifestyle TV with a matte, glare-reducing display, far-field microphones, Dolby Vision support, and access to over 2,000 free artworks. The TV features AI tools that recommend art based on photos of a user's room and supports magnetic frames in multiple finishes.

The new Fire TV interface and mobile app will begin rolling out in February across select Fire TV devices in the U.S., with broader international availability later in the spring. The Amazon Ember Artline will launch this spring in sizes from 55 to 65 inches, starting at $899.

Monday AMZN closed at $233.06, up 2.90%, and is trading after hours at $232.77, down 0.12%, on the NasdaqGS.