Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

22.10.2025 23:07:46

Amazon Unveils 'Blue Jay' Robot System And Smart Glasses For Workers

Amazon
173.36 CHF -0.94%
(RTTNews) - Blue Jay, a new robotic system from Amazon, is intended to speed up and improve warehouse operations. The system consists of robotic arms with suction cups that can grasp and sort objects of different sizes and shapes.

The arms are suspended from a track that resembles a conveyor. Amazon claims that Blue Jay combines three distinct robotic tasks into a single, efficient workstation: picking, sorting, and consolidating.

About 75 percent of the items normally processed at Amazon's sites can be handled by the system, which is presently undergoing testing at a warehouse in South Carolina.

According to the company, the objective is to improve efficiency and save space while reducing physically demanding work for employees.

With a tactile sense of touch, Blue Jay joins Amazon's expanding robotics lineup, which also includes "Vulcan," which was unveiled in May. Since purchasing Kiva Systems for $775 million in 2012, the business has been gradually increasing its automation.

Additionally, Amazon unveiled new augmented reality glasses for delivery drivers that are powered by AI. The gadget offers turn-by-turn directions, assists with package scanning, and sends out safety alerts, including ones about possible dangers like dogs.

Amazon insists that robotics will improve worker safety, streamline tasks, and open up new career paths through training and apprenticeship programs, despite mounting concerns about the effects on jobs.