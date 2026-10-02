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Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

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02.10.2026 18:02:44

Amazon Unveils $1 Bln Community Investment Plan For U.S. Data Center Regions

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208.14 CHF 1.71%
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(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman has announced a new "Amazon Data Center Commitment" and more than $1 billion in additional community investments over five years as the company expands its U.S. data center infrastructure.

Under the new "Built Together" framework, Amazon will invest in education and workforce development, energy affordability, water preservation and other locally identified priorities in communities where it operates data centers.

The company plans to connect more than 300,000 students to free community college degree programs over five years, covering financial gaps after available aid. Amazon is also expanding its Modular Training Centers, with plans for 16 additional facilities. By the end of 2028, the company expects the centers to prepare up to 100,000 workers annually for jobs in their communities.

The company said it has contributed more than $1 billion to U.S. communities with a meaningful data center presence over the past three years.

Amazon also said it is committed to being water positive across its data centers by 2030 and will use Tier 4 or equivalent backup generators at new sites.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.3058 18.12.2026 153821723
Long 12.248 18.12.2026 153821725
Long 208.2157 18.12.2026 145247810
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.3058 9.48 154717895
Long 11.2549 4.56 159380467
Long 14.8726 2.11 160110573
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.0582 11.84 158969270
Short 11.2549 6.67 160487978
Short 18.9287 3.10 160549351
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -20.02 48959732
Long 10 -10.02 160879576
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf

Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.

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