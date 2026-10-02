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02.10.2026 18:02:44
Amazon Unveils $1 Bln Community Investment Plan For U.S. Data Center Regions
(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman has announced a new "Amazon Data Center Commitment" and more than $1 billion in additional community investments over five years as the company expands its U.S. data center infrastructure.
Under the new "Built Together" framework, Amazon will invest in education and workforce development, energy affordability, water preservation and other locally identified priorities in communities where it operates data centers.
The company plans to connect more than 300,000 students to free community college degree programs over five years, covering financial gaps after available aid. Amazon is also expanding its Modular Training Centers, with plans for 16 additional facilities. By the end of 2028, the company expects the centers to prepare up to 100,000 workers annually for jobs in their communities.
The company said it has contributed more than $1 billion to U.S. communities with a meaningful data center presence over the past three years.
Amazon also said it is committed to being water positive across its data centers by 2030 and will use Tier 4 or equivalent backup generators at new sites.
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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16:29
|Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Freitagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.ch)
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16:01
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.ch)
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06:00
|Amazon seeks to offload $8bn of Nvidia chips to investors (Financial Times)
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06:00
|Amazon seeks to offload $8bn of Nvidia chips to investors (Financial Times)
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01.10.26
|Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagabend nahezu unverändert (finanzen.ch)
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30.09.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.ch)
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30.09.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.ch)