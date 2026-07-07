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Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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News + Adhoc

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07.07.2026 18:26:30

Amazon To Raise At Least $25 Bln In Bond Sale To Fund AI Investments: Report

Amazon
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(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) plans to raise at least $25 billion through an eight-part bond offering to support its expanding artificial intelligence investments, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Amazon has also told its underwriters that it does not plan to issue any additional debt for the remainder of 2026.

The company disclosed the planned bond offering in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday but did not specify the size of the offering.

The latest offering follows Amazon's earlier debt raises this year, including about $54 billion in U.S. and European bond sales, a $10 billion bond offering in Canada in June, and a $15 billion U.S. bond sale in November.

Amazon expects capital expenditures to reach $200 billion in 2026, up from $131 billion in 2025, with most of the spending directed toward AI-related data centers, chips and other infrastructure.

The company said proceeds from the bond sale will be used for general corporate purposes, including investments, capital expenditures and debt repayment.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4572 17.06.2027 157879252
Long 12.344 19.03.2027 155498689
Long 98.8083 18.09.2026 155880706
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.3191 9.85 154717895
Long 11.9768 4.39 157839400
Long 14.6383 2.85 157882379
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.1861 10.91 157048638
Short 10.682 6.43 157048637
Short 17.1841 3.18 157336603
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -20.28 48959732
Long 10 -10.32 152897146
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?

Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.

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