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Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

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05.06.2026 23:26:40

Amazon To Publish Upcoming James Bond Video Games

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(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), MGM Studios has hinted that it plans to take charge of publishing future James Bond video games after gaining creative control over the franchise.

An Amazon spokesperson mentioned that they now hold the rights to develop future James Bond video game projects but added it's still early to share any concrete plans.

They also highlighted their solid partnership with IO Interactive, the studio behind 007 First Light, stating that more details about the game will be coming soon.

These comments come after Amazon gaming executive Jeff Gattis explained that Amazon didn't play a part in developing or publishing 007 First Light since that deal with IO Interactive was in place before Amazon acquired MGM in 2021. However, he hinted that upcoming Bond games would probably be managed by Amazon and MGM.

This doesn't mean IO Interactive will be left out of future Bond games, though. The Danish studio could still create sequels or new titles in the series, but it looks like Amazon will be the publisher instead of IO taking on that role themselves.

007 First Light, which was first revealed as Project 007 back in 2020, has been a huge hit, selling 1.5 million copies on launch day and becoming IO Interactive's fastest-selling game.

It has also received great reviews for its fresh take on the James Bond universe and its thrilling action-adventure gameplay.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4543 18.09.2026 149116494
Long 12.1979 18.12.2026 155498685
Long 402.5303 18.06.2026 155880700
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.4543 10.46 144993072
Long 10.8792 6.15 155497102
Long 18.2968 2.20 155496076
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.3187 9.82 156221040
Short 8.9451 7.53 157048638
Short 14.9085 3.18 157048637
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -19.73 48959732
Long 10 -9.70 152897146
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Belimo: Der stille KI-Profiteur

Belimo steht selten im Rampenlicht der Börse, doch genau das macht den Hidden Champion spannend. Das Unternehmen profitiert von Energieeffizienz, Gebäudedigitalisierung und dem Boom der Rechenzentren. Nach der jüngsten V-förmigen Erholung ruft nun der Gipfel.

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