Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’024 -1.5%  SPI 18’035 -1.4%  Dow 49’016 0.0%  DAX 24’823 -0.3%  Euro 1 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’933 -1.0%  Gold 5’416.4000 4.5%  Bitcoin 68’529 0.7%  Dollar 1 0.8%  Öl 68.7500 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Logitech2575132
Top News
Ausblick: STMicroelectronics präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: ING Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Samsung veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: ABB veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: Wer der Nachfolger von Tim Cook werden könnte
Suche...

Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.01.2026 23:39:17

Amazon To Close Most Fresh And Go Stores, Shifts Focus To Delivery And Whole Foods

Amazon
188.71 CHF 1.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) has announced plans to shut down the majority of its Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go grocery stores, pivoting its physical grocery strategy towards delivery services and an expanded Whole Foods footprint.

The company acknowledged that while its branded grocery stores showed promise, they have not yet delivered a distinctive customer experience with an economic model suitable for large-scale expansion. Amazon will evaluate individual locations to determine whether some can be converted into Whole Foods stores. The company currently operates more than 550 Whole Foods locations and plans to open over 100 new stores in the coming years, including smaller-format Whole Foods Market Daily Shop outlets. According to CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon's overall grocery business has grown to more than $100 billion in gross merchandise sales over the past year, ranking it among the top three grocers in the United States.

The company is also prioritizing same-day delivery, having expanded perishable delivery to more than 5,000 U.S. cities, with further growth planned in 2026.