Amazon Singapore Collaborates With Non-profit Organisation Blessings in a Bag to Deliver Smiles to Less Privileged Children

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – This holiday season, Amazon Singapore collaborates with Blessings in a Bag (BIAB), a volunteer-driven non-profit organisation that focuses on bridging the gap between communities that have and those that don't, to deliver smiles to children and youth in need. Amazon is kicking off the collaboration with a pledge of S$10,000 in sponsorship and in-kind donations to Blessings in a Bag, and invites members of the public to donate to the non-profit as well by purchasing items that BIAB needs through their wishlist on Amazon.sg. Less privileged children aged between 6 and 16 years old supported by BIAB will benefit directly from receiving items ranging from books, bags, stationery, musical instruments and food available on Amazon.sg.

According to Forbes Nonprofit Council, convincing donors to give regularly can be difficult and some of the major barriers keeping donors from giving is the lack of clarity about what a non-profit organisation needs and complicated user experience for a donor to donate. The wishlist feature available on Amazon.sg is designed to make it easy for people to donate to BIAB by specifying what items and quantity are needed, the non-profit's delivery address for the purchase, and conveniently delivers the donations in a fuss-free, transparent manner. With free domestic delivery this holiday season for eligible items on Amazon.sg, making a meaningful donation is easier than ever. Interested donors can get a better understanding of the essential items required and purchase these items for Blessings in a Bag by visiting this page: https://www.amazon.sg/b?node=7961344051

"This holiday season, we are pleased to collaborate with Blessings in a Bag on the wishlist initiative to support less privileged children in a simple and straightforward manner," said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. "We invite the public to join us in delivering smiles to the children in this season of giving, and all non-profit and charity organisations to try out Amazon.sg's wishlist feature for in-kind donations."

"We're grateful to have Amazon Singapore's support during the year-end festive period. As a non-profit with limited resources, the wishlist functionality on Amazon greatly reduces the amount of time it would have taken for us to work out the logistics of getting the items we need. In addition, the donated items will be delivered directly to Blessings in a Bag, so donors need not worry about working out the delivery logistics themselves," said Emily Teng, Founder, Blessings in a Bag. "Aside from the essential items such as toothbrushes and food, many of our requested items consist of books and Amazon, being known for its wide selection of books, is the perfect partner for what we need."

In addition to the wishlist and sponsorship, Amazon Singapore employees will be participating in Blessings in a Bag's Community Walk, preparing food and supplies hampers to be distributed to the families of children who are part of the BIAB program this holiday season.

The Blessings in a Bag wishlist campaign is live now until December 31, 2019.

For those interested in creating a wish list, please visit:

https://www.amazon.sg/gp/help/customer/display.html/ref=hp_left_v4_sib?ie=UTF8&nodeId=201936670

About Blessings in a Bag

Blessings in a Bag is an award-winning, globally-recognised community organisation powered by youth for youth – with a vision of a world where every young person is celebrated for who they are and who they are becoming; resilient, compassionate and loving agents of change who uplift their own communities.

Through one of its signature programs, Beyond Awesome, the organisation is on a mission to journey and support under-resourced children and youth through increasing their social capital, provide access to meaningful opportunities and experiences, and surround them with an intentional circle of support through committed volunteers.

Over the years, Blessings in a Bag has been the go-to-organisation for people to give in-kind, give financially and participate in acts of service to support programs, provide vital necessities to local communities within Singapore and empowering the next generation of volunteers.

Amazon in the Community

Amazon is committed to helping more children and young adults, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities, have the resources and skills they need to build their best future. Amazon focuses on building long-term, innovative, and high impact programs that leverage Amazon's unique assets and culture. Initiatives include Amazon Future Engineer, designed to inspire and excite 10 million children and young adults from underserved and underrepresented communities each year to pursue an education in computer science, as well as programs that support immediate needs, including addressing family homelessness through donations and housing a homeless shelter in its Seattle headquarters, as well as global relief efforts for people in need following natural disasters.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalised recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about.

