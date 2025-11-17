Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’598 -0.3%  SPI 17’319 -0.4%  Dow 46’590 -1.2%  DAX 23’591 -1.2%  Euro 0.9227 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’641 -0.9%  Gold 4’046 -0.8%  Bitcoin 73’343 -2.3%  Dollar 0.7961 0.3%  Öl 64.0 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529
Top News
Corning-Aktie profitiert von NVIDIA - und fordert den Chiphersteller heraus
Goldprognose: Saxo Bank erwartet erneute Goldpreis-Rally 2026
Buffett stockt Alphabet-Aktien auf: Massive Umschichtungen im Berkshire-Portfolio in Q3 2025
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Wird das Cybercab nun doch Lenkrad und Pedale bekommen?
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.11.2025 23:39:17

Amazon Raises $15 Bln In First Bond Sale Since 2022 To Power Massive AI Build-Out

Amazon
182.72 CHF -3.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Amazon is making big moves in the debt markets, raising $15 billion in its first US dollar bond sale in three years. This comes as major tech firms are rushing to fund their hefty investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The bond sale actually surpassed initial expectations by $3 billion, attracting about $80 billion in demand, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Amazon intends to use this cash for acquisitions, capital expenditures, share buybacks, and to settle upcoming debt maturities. They're issuing bonds across six different categories, with the longest note a 40-year bond priced tighter than they originally thought.

This step by Amazon is part of a record-breaking wave of corporate bond issuance happening among Big Tech. Companies are eager to build data centers and secure top-notch chips for AI.

Amazon's plans for AI are quite ambitious. The last time Amazon entered the US bond market was in 2022, when they raised $8.25 billion.