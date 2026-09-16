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Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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16.09.2026 23:42:31

Amazon Plans Major Expansion Of Same-Day Delivery Network To Challenge Walmart

Amazon
202.77 CHF -0.69%
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(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is planning a major expansion of its same-day delivery network in the U.S., with an internal initiative known as Project Mercury targeting more than 1,000 same-day fulfilment centres by 2031, up from about 85 currently.

The plan could cost billions of dollars as Amazon seeks to bring everyday products such as groceries, household supplies and medicines closer to customers.

Under the proposal, Amazon would place its smaller Same Day Fulfilment Centres within a 10-mile radius of 80 percent of U.S. Prime subscribers. The facilities would stock around 90,000 of Amazon's most popular products and are designed to address Walmart's advantage of having thousands of stores located close to consumers.

Amazon is also developing smaller, roughly 100,000-square-foot facilities through its Orbital system, with each expected to process about 75,000 same-day and perishable items daily.

Internal plans allocate $6.8 billion for U.S. same-day fulfilment capacity in 2026 and 2027, while Amazon estimates Project Mercury could generate $7.1 billion in economic value over 10 years. The company said the projections remain preliminary and subject to change.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4987 18.12.2026 153821723
Long 11.9097 18.12.2026 153821725
Long 202.4656 18.12.2026 145247810
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.9816 11.12 154717896
Long 8.9985 7.88 155498631
Long 12.6541 4.54 159380467
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 4.8787 16.63 158726101
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -19.67 48959732
Long 10 - 160879576
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief

Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.

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