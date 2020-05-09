Amazon Marketplace Leaders Buy Box Experts and Egility Announce Acquisition

LINDON, Utah, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leaders in the Amazon performance marketing agency space, Buy Box Experts (Lindon, UT) and Egility (Pleasant Grove, UT), announce the completion of an acquisition that will provide an unprecedented level of expertise to brands looking to control and grow on the Amazon Marketplace. Buy Box Experts will continue to be headquartered in Lindon, Utah.



Joseph Hansen, CEO of Buy Box Experts, will continue to lead the newly combined company as CEO. Hansen brings years of digital marketing experience and success to this space. Prior to Buy Box Experts, Hansen founded and sold five companies. In 2015, Hansen and Buy Box Experts partner James Thomson, PhD, co-founded the PROSPER Show, where together they grew the business from a two-person startup into the largest US-based educational conference for Amazon Sellers. They successfully sold the company to Emerald Expositions at the end of 2017.



According to Hansen: "With the acquisition of Egility, our leadership team has become more diverse and gained additional experience and best-in-class expertise. We are now equipped to easily scale with sellers of all sizes, providing them with the strategic and tactical services brands need to thrive on the Amazon channel. This acquisition reinforces our strategy to first educate and consult with our brand partners, and then develop and implement cutting-edge holistic services that allow them to grow profitably and navigate the complexity of the Amazon marketplace."



The Egility team will bring a robust Amazon advertising skill set to Buy Box Experts, LLC, as well as additional resources for listing optimization.



"Since Egility's launch in 2015, we have successfully scaled our product offering and capitalized on a host of opportunities that helped establish Egility as a leader in the Amazon space," added Liz Adamson, Egility's founder and CEO, who will take over as VP of Account Management in the new company. "Joining forces with Buy Box Experts brings additional value to our clients, and together we are elevating industry standards and innovating the Amazon agency space in ways that have never been done before."



The new company will have over 115 employees—including nearly 20 formerly employed at Amazon—along with direct experience managing more than 1,000 third-party sellers and first-party brands on Amazon. Buy Box Experts will serve a broad client base of brands, from those just getting started selling on Amazon to more sophisticated enterprise brands with complicated advertising needs and significant product catalogs.



Buy Box Experts, LLC will harness its deep knowledge and experience serving brands through its suite of performance marketing services, which include strategic advisory consulting, growth-based advertising, product listing optimization, and 1P/3P account management on the Amazon channel.



Thomson described why these services are crucial for brands to succeed on the increasingly competitive and complex Amazon marketplace. "Brands that actively manage their Amazon channel strategy, including branding, channel governance and advertising, are able to capitalize profitably on the hundreds of millions of Amazon customers." Thomson was also formerly the business head of Amazon Services and the first account manager for the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program.



More information about Buy Box Experts' suite of Amazon performance marketing services can be found at www.BuyBoxExperts.com.





