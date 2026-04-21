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22.04.2026 00:22:22

Amazon Making Moves In The Weight-Loss Space With New GLP-1 Program

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(RTTNews) - Amazon is stepping up its game in the booming weight-loss market by rolling out a new GLP-1 management program through Amazon One Medical. With the goal to make it easier for people to access obesity treatments and weave them into regular healthcare routines.

This program mixes virtual consultations with in-person visits, prescription management, and pharmacy fulfillment, treating weight management as a long-term health concern instead of just a quick fix. This strategy is part of Amazon's bigger plan to integrate healthcare into its operations while taking advantage of its well-established logistics network.

Through Amazon Pharmacy, patients can get their hands on popular GLP-1 medications, such as Wegovy from Novo Nordisk and Zepbound from Eli Lilly, along with some newer oral treatments. For those with insurance, prices can start as low as $25 per month, while those paying out of pocket will see oral medications begin at $149 a month. Injectable treatments are priced around $299 monthly for those without insurance, which aligns with the broader market rates.

Amazon is also highlighting convenience as a big selling point. They're offering same-day delivery for medications and on-demand prescription renewals. Initial consultation prices are set at $29 for messaging and $49 for video appointments. Plus, they have plans to expand this same-day delivery service to 4,500 cities by the end of 2026.

The news sent ripples through the market, with stocks of companies linked to obesity treatments like Hims & Hers Health, Viking Therapeutics, Amgen, and Septerna taking a hit right after the announcement.

This launch highlights Amazon's growing interest in the healthcare sector, looking to merge medical services, pharmacy access, and delivery capabilities to grab a piece of the rapidly growing obesity drug market.

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