Amazon Makes Alexa+ AI Assistant Available To Everyone In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Wednesday announced it is making Alexa+ available to everyone in the U.S.

Last February, the company began the Early Access program for Alexa+, its next-generation assistant powered by generative AI.

Prime members will get unlimited access to the full set of Alexa+ capabilities, available to the whole household, across Alexa-enabled devices, Alexa.com, and the Alexa app, for free, as part of their Prime membership. Alexa+ also helps members get the most out of Prime benefits like Amazon Photos, Prime Video, and Amazon Music.

Customers without Prime can try Alexa+ through a new free chat experience at Alexa.com and in the Alexa app. This experience features a text-based chat interface to get quick answers, plan, research, and explore new topics. Access to the free Alexa+ experience will be limited based on use.

Starting on Wednesday, Amazon will begin charging users $19.99 a month to access Alexa+. The service remains free for Prime subscribers who pay $139 a year for a membership, and is free for anyone to try via an Alexa+ website and app.