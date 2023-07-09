Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.07.2023 22:01:12

Amazon EU Customers can now Score Mega Deals on INNOCN Monitors during Prime Day 2023

SHENZHEN, China, July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is at the forefront of integrating new age technology into travel and home office monitors. With its innovative approach, INNOCN continues to fulfill its vision of enhancing productivity and creativity for Amazon customers across the European Union (EU) who seek monitors for work and entertainment purposes.

INNOCN

INNOCN consistently introduces affordable monitors that serve as excellent laptop companions, standalone monitors for desktop PCs, and MacBook partners. This year, Amazon EU customers in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive discounts during Prime Day. Starting on July 11th, INNOCN joins the Prime Day extravaganza by offering feature-filled monitors at reduced prices for Amazon EU Prime members.

During Prime Day, INNOCN has a wide range of outstanding monitors for Amazon EU customers. The lineup includes the highly portable 13A1F(DE,FR) monitor, as well as the impressive selection of ultra-wide and mini-LED gaming monitors such as the 27C1U-D (DE,FR), 27G1G (DE,FR), 39G1R(DE,FR), 40C1R(DE,FR), 44C1G(DE,FR), 27G1S(DE,FR), 27G1H(DE,FR), and 48Q1V. Each of these monitors offers exclusive pricing tailored for customers in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands (DE, FR, IT, ES, NL).

INNOCN monitors boast an abundance of amazing features that cater to the needs of every consumer. These monitors excel in connectivity with devices equipped with USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort options. Business professionals, students, gamers, and photographers alike will appreciate the picture clarity and quality offered by INNOCN monitors. With high resolution, excellent color characteristics, fast response times, and industry-standard refresh rates, these monitors provide a top-tier visual experience.

Don't miss out on the best monitor deals available on Prime Day. Act now and take advantage of INNOCN's exclusive offers.

INNOCN 2023 Prime Day Deals EU & US Short URL:
https://bit.ly/3psc1UN

Product Links:
13A1F: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V2D1BGK
27C1U-D: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BBMZDM9Z
27G1G: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BBMQ945B
39G1R: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
40C1R: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09P1G2Q76
44C1G: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09W5N5MQS
27G1S: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BWF78XH9
27G1H: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BWXLWRHM
48Q1V: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BBNK79VW

Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
INNOCN 2023 Prime Day Deals EU & US Short URL:
https://bit.ly/3psc1UN

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a547e80-fcac-440c-9644-122808b57943


Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV
Barrier Reverse Convertibles, abgekürzt BRCs, sind strukturierte Finanzprodukte. Sie kombinieren eine festverzinsliche Komponente mit einer Option auf ein oder mehrere Basiswerte. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick auf den Schweizer BRC Markt. In welcher Marktphase funktionieren sie am besten und wie sieht es mit dem Risiko aus, diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Manuel Dürr weiter.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

