Amazon.com Now Has ezW2 2019 Tax Preparation Software Available For Upcoming 2020 Tax Season

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezW2 developers at Halfpricesoft.com have added the program for Amazon customers. customers can now get a jump start on the upcoming 2020 tax season. Tax preparers and business owners can easily process W2, W3, 1099 MISC and 1096 forms, in-house with this flexible application.

"ezW2 2019 software is now available on Amazon.com for customers that want to get a jump start on the upcoming 2020 tax season." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

With this easy to use application, customers will also save money by utilizing the SSA approved function to print W2 and W3 forms on plain white paper instead of using the expensive red forms.

Cost for latest version will remain $39 for the small business version ($79 for the enterprise version) ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing W2, W3, 1099 MISC and 1096 forms.

Potential customers of ezW2 2019 can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp. The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing. Once customers purchase the license key and enter into software TRIAL will be eliminated from forms.

The main features included in the latest version include:



ezW2's new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

ezW2 can print 1099 MISC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not currently certify the substitute forms. Red-ink forms are required for Copy A for 1099 MISC and 1096 Forms

ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily

ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites

ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one

ezW2 new edition supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

ezW2 2019 is compatible with Windows 10 systems. It can also run on Windows Vista, 7, 8 and 8.1 systems.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 software is easy, flexible, inexpensive and reliable. The Halfpricesoft.com developing team is confident that this tax software is straightforward enough for the customers who have little business background.

W2 and 1099 form processing is less expensive for new and seasoned customers utilizing ezW2. Download ezW2 software today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com