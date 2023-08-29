Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Amazon CEO Takes Strong Stance On Office Return Prompting Employee Concerns

(RTTNews) - Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy, seems to have reached a turning point in dealing with employees resistant to returning to the office, signaling a broader issue faced by several major American corporations. Businesses like Meta, Disney, and Starbucks are grappling with the challenge of balancing post-pandemic flexibility while reinstating office norms.

Amazon's approach, however, has sparked controversy. Jassy's patience appears to have worn thin as he addressed the matter in a recent "fishbowl" meeting, an Amazon term for a fireside chat. In a recording obtained by Insider, Jassy implied that those unwilling to return to the office might find themselves off the payroll, stating, "It's past the time to disagree and commit. And if you can't disagree and commit, I also understand that, but it's probably not going to work out for you at Amazon."

This shift in tone is notable given Jassy's earlier messaging. In 2022, he assured employees that office return wasn't mandatory. But by early 2023, the majority of the workweek was expected to be spent in the office, with Jassy reinforcing a growing sentiment: resistance could have consequences.

In an internal report, Amazon employees not complying with the return faced a "voluntary resignation," unless specially permitted by the leadership.

Jassy revealed conversations with numerous CEOs, a majority of whom favored a physical return to the office. This contrasts with the evolving perspectives of some corporate figures. Meta's Mark Zuckerberg once lauded remote work's benefits, and Zoom previously embodied remote work success.

In a surprising shift, Zoom's leadership asked employees to return two days a week, contradicting the wishes of many American workers. A Bankrate survey of 2,367 people indicated 89% sought flexible work arrangements.

Despite employee pushback and a petition signed by 30,000 staff members, Jassy remains steadfast. His decision raises questions about the future of work and the evolving dynamics between company expectations and employee preferences.

