Amazon Achieves 100% Renewable Energy Goal Seven Years Early

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) has managed to achieve 100 percent renewable energy goal in 2023, which was originally scheduled to achieve in 2030, according to the company's Sustainability Report for 2023.

"By achieving its 100 percent renewable energy goal, Amazon has made it possible for hundreds of new solar and wind projects to be constructed, bringing new sources of clean energy to grids and communities around the world," said Kyle Harrison, head of sustainability research at BloombergNEF, which reported that the e-commerce giant has invested billions of dollars in over 500 solar and wind projects globally.

"Addressing climate change while balancing society's skyrocketing energy demands is a massive challenge, and Amazon's commitment to clean power demonstrates how a single company can help accelerate the transition to the low-carbon economy on a global scale."

The report stated that Amazon has reduced its carbon footprint by 3 percent, and carbon intensity by 13 percent in 2023. Also, the company has launched Amazon Sustainability Exchange to help other companies to achieve net zero emissions.

The e-commerce company also discussed about the rolling out of more than 24,000 electric vehicles on the road across the world, ensuring timely delivery and reduced carbon emission.

"Reaching our renewable energy goal is an incredible achievement, and we're proud of the work we've done to get here, seven years early. We also know that this is just a moment in time, and our work to decarbonize our operations will not always be the same each year—we'll continue to make progress, while also constantly evolving on our path to 2040," said Amazon Chief Sustainability Officer Kara Hurst.

"Our teams will remain ambitious, and continue to do what is right for our business, our customers, and the planet. That's why we'll continue investing in solar and wind projects, while also supporting other forms of carbon-free energy, like nuclear, battery storage, and emerging technologies that can help power our operations for decades to come," Hurst continued.