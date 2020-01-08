08.01.2020 04:18:00

Amazfit T-Rex, a Smartwatch Designed for Outdoor Challenge, to Unveil in CES 2020

An Affordable Military Certified Outdoor Smartwatches

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI), one of the world's largest wearables company[1], unveils its impressive T-Rex outdoor smartwatch series at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2020) in Las Vegas, as the 7th series of Amazfit smartwatch adding to its sports, style and basic smartwatch line-ups. Featuring a durable design and performance, as well as a wide range of sports and fitness functions, the military certified T-Rex raises the bar for the smart wearables industry.

One of the Most Affordable Military Certified Outdoor Smartwatches on the Market

Designed for the most adventurous and urban-outdoor enthusiasts, the highly durable polymer body with its reliable design allows Amazfit T-Rex to match the harshest of environments. Certified of the United States Department of Defense, it has passed 12 regulations of the military-standard (MIL-STD-810G) quality test.

Amazfit T-Rex features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with an "always on display" function and a resolution of 360x360 pixels. Amazfit T-Rex also delivers an impressive 20-day battery life*. Complete with a GPS + GLONASS with 20-hour* continuous working time.

Features to unleash potential  
The Amazfit T-Rex features 14 sports modes, by tracking the performance in various fitness. Its 5ATM water resistant design also allows users to advance activities under water. Equipped with BioTracker™ PPG optical sensor, T-Rex supports all-day heart rate monitoring and provides rapid heart rate alerts, keeping users updated with information on the heart health.

Amazfit Bip S - Step into a colorful life
Huami Amazfit innovations have been extended to Bip S, which also debuted at CES 2020. Amazfit Bip S now integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity - featuring a colorful transflective display, 30g ultra lightweight design and 5 ATM water resistance, complete with a battery life of up to 40 days* and  built-in GPS.

Pricing and availability

  • Amazfit T-Rex will be available in January 2020, and the suggested retail price is USD139.9
  • Amazfit Bip S is expected to be available in Feb, 2020

For press kit and high-resolution product images, please download from: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dz2DdkDECoHQtdX_dKISdWtWV7yCYHOK

For Media Inquiry 
pr@huami.com 

[1]According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, in 2018, Huami has become the world's largest smart wearable devices manufacturer in terms of volume.


* Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to test conditions and usage

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1062776/Huami.jpg

