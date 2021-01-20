AMAX Accelerates Next-Gen AI Computing With NVIDIA A100 GPU Test Drive Program

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX 's HPC and AI Solutions Group announced the launch of its NVIDIA A100 GPU Test Drive program for customers to accelerate their most demanding analytics, high-performance computing (HPC), inference, and training workloads with a test drive of AMAX's AceleMax™ series of NVIDIA GPU-based data center servers.

The program provides customers a unique opportunity to test workloads on remote servers, leveraging NVIDIA HGX™ A100 platforms. With over 700 HPC applications and all AI frameworks accelerated, customers can get a dramatic throughput boost for their workloads. AMAX's AceleMax™ series of NVIDIA GPU-based data center servers delivers the horsepower needed to run bigger simulations faster than ever before.

"AMAX is delighted to enable customers to test drive one of the AceleMax series of NVIDIA GPU-based data center servers and to help accelerate their most demanding analytics, HPC, inference, and training workloads," said Dr. Rene Meyer, VP of Technology at AMAX. "AMAX's AceleMax GPU solutions, powered by the latest NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, deliver unprecedented performance and massive scalability."

"The NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU accelerates the industry's most demanding analytics, high performance computing, inference, and training workloads," said Paresh Kharya, senior director of product management for accelerated computing at NVIDIA. "AMAX's test drive program allows customers to more easily tap into the performance and power of the NVIDIA A100 GPU by creating a quick and simple way to experience the results firsthand."

Based on first-come first-serve reservations, qualified clients will have full access to the systems to freely test specific applications and performance. In addition, as an NVIDIA Elite Partner, AMAX offers a comprehensive line of GPU-integrated solutions optimized for deep learning at any scale. For more information on AMAX's NVIDIA A100 GPU Test Drive program or to schedule a technical consultation, please contact AMAX at info@amax.com.

About AMAX:

AMAX is an award-winning global leader in application-tailored cloud, data center, open architecture platforms, HPC, Deep Learning and OEM server manufacturing solutions designed towards highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 1000 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success. For more information about AMAX, visit http://www.amax.com.

