<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.06.2019 17:09:01

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: Bond Debt-to-Equity Swap

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: Bond Debt-to-Equity Swap

19-Jun-2019 / 17:09 CET/CEST

AMATHEON AGRI BONDHOLDERS AGREE TO DEBT-TO-EQUITY SWAP

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V., the Euronext listed agribusiness and farming group ("Amatheon Agri") announces today a major milestone for its financial restructure by way of debt-to-equity conversion of the Amatheon Financing B.V. ("Amatheon Financing") bonds. Bondholders of the 2% EUR 125 million July 2019 bond (ISIN: DE000A1ZML05) (the "Bond") have agreed to convert all outstanding bonds into newly issued shares in Amatheon Agri.
 
The Bond is divided into notes with a nominal value of EUR 100,000.00 each (the "Notes") with an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 93,200,000 outstanding. Amatheon Agri undertook a guarantee for the payment of all obligations under the Notes.
 
At its first noteholders meeting on 19 June 2019 ("Noteholders Meeting"), Bondholders agreed to transfer all outstanding Notes to a settlement agent which would contribute the Notes to Amatheon Agri as part of a capital increase against contribution in kind. The settlement agent will act for the benefit and account of the Bondholders. Amatheon Agri will convene a shareholders meeting on 24 June 2019 to authorize its management board to resolve upon the capital increase against contribution in kind and to limit or exclude pre-emption rights in connection therewith.
 
The Noteholder's Meeting resolved that each Bondholder is entitled with respect to each Note with the nominal amount of EUR 100,000 to acquire 527,704 newly issued shares in Amatheon Agri (the "Acquisition Rights"). The Acquisition Rights may be fulfilled either by delivery of new shares in Amatheon Agri (ISIN: NL0010273694), or, to the extent that the Acquisition Rights are not exercised, by payment of the net proceeds from the sale of such new shares by the settlement agent. After the capital increase against contribution in kind, Amatheon Agri's issued share capital will be increased by EUR 49,182,012.80.
 
Today's decision of Bondholders is a significant milestone for Amatheon Agri and, after the necessary authorization by its shareholders at the EGM on 24 June 2019 in Amsterdam, secures the financial future of the Amatheon Agri Group. The debt-to-equity conversion will eliminate all external financial debt held by Amatheon Agri and Amatheon Financing, providing a strong balance sheet.
 
Amatheon Agri Founder and CEO, Carl Heinrich Bruhn commented, "We are delighted our bondholders have agreed to convert the bond into Amatheon Agri shares and to participate in our future success. It demonstrates great confidence in our business and our long-term vision. This financial stability provides Amatheon Agri with the best chance for expanding our African operations and scaling up production of high value crops for domestic, regional and international markets. This really is an exciting time for Amatheon Agri and investment in African agriculture."
 
Amatheon Agri has already had notable success in its farming and food strategy in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Uganda. These established businesses are a solid platform for further acquisitions and brownfield investments in Sub-Saharan Africa, and will bolster the Group's expansion into healthy foods, international markets and consumer goods.

Details of the Noteholders Meeting resolutions can be found on the Company's website www.amatheon-agri.com/investor-relations/bonds
 
All communications to the Group or the Management Board in connection with the foregoing
must be addressed as follows:
 
Contact:
Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.
Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 00
Fax: +49 30 53 000 90 20
email: m.barron@amatheon-agri.com
 

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 48130229 59.00 % 8.50 %
Geberit / LafargeHolcim / Lonza 48130230 59.00 % 7.50 %
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG / Daimler AG / Volkswagen AG (Vz) 48130231 60.00 % 7.00 %

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Issuer: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.
Friedrichstrasse 95
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5 3000 9023
Fax: +49 (0)30 5 3000 9020
E-mail: info@amatheon-agri.com
Internet: www.amatheon-agri.com
ISIN: NL0010273694
EQS News ID: 827669

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

827669  19-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=827669&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:23
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
10:19
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Trading-Kaufsignal
10:16
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
09:02
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
05:58
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Extrem bullisher Tag / Credit Suisse – 11,00 CHF-Marke als Rettungsanker?
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:00
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. 0.20 0.00% Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
SMI beendet den Handel mit kräftigem Plus - erstmaliger Sprung über 10'000 -- US-Börsen mit Zugewinnen -- DAX legt zum Schluss kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wisekey will maximal 10 Prozent der Aktien zurückkaufen
Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
SMI etwas leichter -- DAX kaum verändert -- Dow etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Börsenindex SMI überschreitet erstmals 10'000 Punkte
Infineon-Aktie sackt ab: Infineon zapft Kapitalmarkt an für Übernahme von Cypress Semiconductor
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas leichter -- DAX kaum verändert -- Dow etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Nach der gestrigen Rally geht es am heimischen Markt zur Wochenmitte etwas ruhiger zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich wenig bewegt. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ist zur Wochenmitte von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Die asiatischen Börsen gewannen am Mittwoch kräftig hinzu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB