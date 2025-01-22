Amaroq Awarded Johan Dahl Land Licence and Positive Initial Exploration Results

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’111 0.6%  SPI 16’154 0.7%  Dow 44’026 1.2%  DAX 21’042 0.3%  Euro 0.9440 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’166 0.0%  Gold 2’749 0.2%  Bitcoin 95’529 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9068 0.1%  Öl 79.0 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
CPH-Aktie: Geschäftsfrüher Peter Schildknecht tritt nach 16 Jahren zurück
Goldpreis: Auf Tuchfühlung mit Rekordhoch
Banque Syz erwartet: EU-Inflation könnte 2025 bei Null liegen - Euro schwächelt
Webinar: Investmentstrategien für 2025 und wie Sie davon profitieren
SGS übernimmt Digital Trust Label für Umsetzung von KI
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

AEX Gold Aktie [Valor: 120339910 / ISIN: CA02312A1066]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.01.2025 08:00:00

Amaroq Awarded Johan Dahl Land Licence and Positive Initial Exploration Results

AEX Gold
1.05 GBP -2.72%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Reykjavík, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq” or the "Company” or the "Corporation”)

Amaroq Awarded Johan Dahl Land Licence and Positive Initial Exploration Results

** Expanding Presence across the South Greenland Copper Belt**

**Results of up to 12.3g/t Au and 5.1%Cu Recorded**

TORONTO, ONTARIO – January 22, 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining development Company with an extensive land package of Gold and strategic mineral assets across Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Johan Dahl Land licence (MEL 2025-17). This newly acquired licence expands Amaroq’s footprint in the South Greenland Copper Belt, a region demonstrating high potential for copper-gold mineralization, complementing the Company’s existing portfolio in the area.

Highlights

  • The Johan Dahl Land licence encompasses an area of 666.51 km², increasing Amaroq’s total land holdings to 6,800.1 km².
  • This significant expansion of the Company’s critical metal portfolio now sees Amaroq hold 3,147 km2 of the South Greenland Copper Belt, through its Gardaq Joint Venture.
  • Initial exploration at the newly defined Ukaleq Target identified gold grades up to 12.3 g/t Au and copper grades up to 5.1% Cu, hosted in quartz and copper sulphide veins.
  • A further copper-gold anomalism covering an area extending up to 19 km² has been identified, highlighting the broader exploration potential.
  • Geochemical signatures suggest the presence of an intermediate-to-high sulphidation epithermal system. Such systems are globally recognized for their copper, gold, and silver potential.
  • These findings are believed to be key structures, consistent with the geological framework of the South Greenland Copper Belt.

References to the accompanying presentation on the Johan Dahl Land results can be accessed on the website by clicking the link below:

https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/presentations/

James Gilbertson, VP Exploration for Amaroq, commented:

"The award of the Johan Dahl Land licence and the promising early exploration results reaffirm Amaroq’s commitment to unlocking Greenland’s critical mineral potential. The South Greenland Copper Belt is rapidly emerging as a significant exploration district, and our work at the Ukaleq Target has already demonstrated its significant resource potential. We are excited to advance exploration efforts and build on these discoveries to position Amaroq as a leader in sustainable mineral development in Greenland.”

Exploration Summary

Prior to the final award of the Johan Dahl Land licence, Amaroq conducted an intensive field program across the Ukaleq Target area. Building on the Company's geological expertise in the South Greenland Copper Belt, sampling of exposed quartz and copper sulphide veins returned highly encouraging assay results. These included gold grades up to 12.3 g/t Au and copper grades reaching 5.1%, indicative of a robust mineralizing system.

Broader reconnaissance efforts identified a 19 km² zone of copper-gold anomalism, supported by detailed geochemical analyses. The geochemical signature suggests a potential intermediate-to-high sulphidation epithermal system, comparable to similar high-potential systems globally.

Strategic Expansion in South Greenland

The Johan Dahl Land licence will be held under the Company’s Gardaq Joint Venture and represents a key addition to Amaroq’s extensive portfolio in the South Greenland Copper Belt. This region is becoming increasingly recognised for its critical mineral resources, offering a unique opportunity for Amaroq to contribute to the global supply of essential metals while supporting Greenland’s sustainable economic development.

Next Steps

Amaroq intends to integrate the results from the 2024 exploration program into a broader exploration strategy for 2025. Planned activities include:

  • Detailed geophysical surveys to refine initial drill targets across the Ukaleq Target;
  • Advanced geochemical sampling to further delineate high-grade zones within the 19 km² anomalous area; and
  • Regional exploration across the Johan Dahl Land licence to identify additional mineralized systems.

Amaroq is committed to working in close collaboration with Greenland’s government and communities to ensure a responsible development of the region’s mineral resources.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Nikhil Varghese
Kieron Hodgson
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)
James Asensio
Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Corporation updates:
Follow @Amaroq_Minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)
Follow Amaroq Minerals Ltd. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events and the future growth of the Corporation's business. In this press release there is forward-looking information based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking information included in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Corporation and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances or events. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("UK MAR"), as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("EU MAR").

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information presented in this press release has been approved by James Gilbertson CGeol, VP Exploration for Amaroq Minerals and a Chartered Geologist with the Geological Society of London, and as such a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.


Nachrichten zu AEX Gold Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AEX Gold Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

21.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58.75%) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp
21.01.25 Richemont liefert Q3-Zahlen – Aktie hebt ab
21.01.25 Corporate Bond Issuance Grows Along with Economic Risks
21.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
21.01.25 Marktüberblick: Dollar volatil zur Amtseinführung Trumps
21.01.25 SMI holt sich 12.000er-Marke zurück
21.01.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 200-Tage-Linie überboten
16.01.25 KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’584.31 19.82 SSCM8U
Short 12’868.35 13.43 0SSSMU
Short 13’311.84 8.96 UEJS6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’111.16 21.01.2025 17:30:20
Long 11’580.00 19.68
Long 11’314.99 13.66 BS2S7U
Long 10’832.49 8.89 SSOMUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktien in Grün: Kukies kritisiert UniCredit bei Commerzbank-Plänen
DocMorris-Aktie verliert dennoch: DocMorris vermeldet Umsatzsteigerung für 2024
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ascom-Aktie bricht ein: Ascom vermeldet für 2024 geringeren Umsatz und deutlich weniger Gewinn
UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktien schwächer: Fehlende Rendite gefährdet Commerzbank-Übernahme laut UniCredit-CEO
Komax-Aktie dennoch zweistellig höher: Komax verzeichnet Umsatzrückgang
KW 3: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Bitcoin als Währungsreserve für Staaten und Inflationsschutz für Unternehmen?
Netflix Aktie News: Netflix schiebt sich am Dienstagnachmittag vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten