22.11.2019 16:00:00

Amanda Orders Promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced that Amanda Orders, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for the company’s Maintenance Services segment, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005336/en/

Amanda Orders has been promoted to EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer for <a href=BrightView Landscapes (Photo: Business Wire)"/>

Amanda Orders has been promoted to EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer for BrightView Landscapes (Photo: Business Wire)

Orders will serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team and report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Masterman.

"Mandy is an exceptional human resources executive, leader, and tireless advocate for our nearly 21,500 team members across the nation,” Masterman said. "She has made significant contributions in every dimension of human resources for this company and will be a great addition to senior leadership.”

Orders will be responsible for the overarching BrightView People Strategy, which includes talent acquisition, compensation, benefits management, career development, performance management, succession planning, equity administration, retention, training, and leadership and organizational development across all BrightView service lines.

Orders started with the company in 2012 as Human Resources Vice President. She was promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Maintenance Services in 2016. Orders was a key contributor to the Brickman/ValleyCrest merger that created BrightView in 2014, and has played a central role in GROW, an internal advocacy program for the women of BrightView.

Prior to joining BrightView, Orders held leadership positions in Human Resources at Alliance Data, a leading provider of co-branded affinity credit cards, and the ScottsMiracle-Gro Company, the world’s leading marketer of consumer lawn and garden products.

Orders, a graduate of the Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business, will work out of the company’s headquarters campus in Blue Bell, Pa.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 21,500 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

