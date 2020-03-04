Aman Announces Janu: A New Hotel Brand Focused on Rekindling the Soul

LONDON, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- For more than 30 years Aman's constellation has stretched from the shores of Phuket to the mountains of Bhutan, and will soon reach the avenues of New York. Wholly committed to the experience of its devoted guests, whom it places at the heart of its brand, Aman continues to offer its coveted lifestyle in epic sanctuaries which offer sublime privacy, unparalleled service and relaxed elegance. Building on this legacy, and following two years of research and development, the introduction of a new brand offers – like Aman before it – a pioneering new direction in hospitality.

Welcome to Janu, the sister brand of Aman – a hotel brand which will deliver harmony through the dynamic balance of opposites. While Aman is synonymous with its Sanskrit translation, 'peace', Janu stands for 'soul'; Aman is a sanctuary, whereas Janu is connectedness; Aman offers refined respite, whereas Janu offers an energetic vibe for those seeking greater purpose with inner contentment.

Janu shares its DNA with its legendary elder sister but Janu strikes out on a complementary path where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu will create environments that nurture purposeful connection to bring balance to the head and heart and allow creative expression.

Finding balance in the frenetic pace of modern life is a challenge faced by us all. That constant striving to chase time, the juggle of daily chores and the quest for optimum health in mind and body, mean that the art of relaxation has been neglected. Night and day. Work and play. Yin and yang – there is duality in all of life, and nowhere is this better expressed than through the philosophy of Janu, where the aim is to rekindle the soul by delivering harmony through the dynamic balance of opposites.

Aman's Chairman and CEOVladislav Doronin said: "The overlap between Aman and its sibling is mutually beneficial; together they offer a total solution for the fluctuating needs and desires of today's global travel cognoscenti. We saw a white space in the market, and we want to push the hotel industry into a new sphere. What with today's modern fast-paced society, which has seen human connection and communication redefined by the digital world, we wanted to create a new hotel brand with a soul and with the aim of kick-starting human interaction again."

Janu launches with three forthcoming hotels which are already under construction: Montenegro (2022), Al Ula in Saudi Arabia (2022) and Tokyo (2022), as well as a robust pipeline of future hotels. Janu Montenegro will be the first hotel to incorporate the brands serviced residence concept, enabling guests to fully embrace the Janu lifestyle.

