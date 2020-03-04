04.03.2020 11:45:00

Aman Announces Janu: A New Hotel Brand Focused on Rekindling the Soul

LONDON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 30 years Aman's constellation has stretched from the shores of Phuket to the mountains of Bhutan, and will soon reach the avenues of New York. Wholly committed to the experience of its devoted guests, whom it places at the heart of its brand, Aman continues to offer its coveted lifestyle in epic sanctuaries which offer sublime privacy, unparalleled service and relaxed elegance. Building on this legacy, and following two years of research and development, the introduction of a new brand offers – like Aman before it – a pioneering new direction in hospitality.

Aman Announces Janu - A New Hotel Brand

Welcome to Janu, the sister brand of Aman – a hotel brand which will deliver harmony through the dynamic balance of opposites. While Aman is synonymous with its Sanskrit translation, 'peace', Janu stands for 'soul'; Aman is a sanctuary, whereas Janu is connectedness; Aman offers refined respite, whereas Janu offers an energetic vibe for those seeking greater purpose with inner contentment.

Janu shares its DNA with its legendary elder sister but Janu strikes out on a complementary path where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu will create environments that nurture purposeful connection to bring balance to the head and heart and allow creative expression.

Finding balance in the frenetic pace of modern life is a challenge faced by us all. That constant striving to chase time, the juggle of daily chores and the quest for optimum health in mind and body, mean that the art of relaxation has been neglected. Night and day. Work and play. Yin and yang – there is duality in all of life, and nowhere is this better expressed than through the philosophy of Janu, where the aim is to rekindle the soul by delivering harmony through the dynamic balance of opposites.

Aman's Chairman and CEOVladislav Doronin said: "The overlap between Aman and its sibling is mutually beneficial; together they offer a total solution for the fluctuating needs and desires of today's global travel cognoscenti. We saw a white space in the market, and we want to push the hotel industry into a new sphere. What with today's modern fast-paced society, which has seen human connection and communication redefined by the digital world, we wanted to create a new hotel brand with a soul and with the aim of kick-starting human interaction again." 

Janu launches with three forthcoming hotels which are already under construction: Montenegro (2022), Al Ula in Saudi Arabia (2022) and Tokyo (2022), as well as a robust pipeline of future hotels. Janu Montenegro will be the first hotel to incorporate the brands serviced residence concept, enabling guests to fully embrace the Janu lifestyle. 

www.januhotels.com
Images: https://amanresorts.picturepark.com/Go/zU39u6mr

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098140/Aman_Logo.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098141/Aman_Janu_Hotel.jpg

Aman Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aman-announces-janu-a-new-hotel-brand-focused-on-rekindling-the-soul-301016187.html

SOURCE Aman

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50: Beschleunigter Abwärtstrend zur Seite verlassen
09:27
US-Zinssenkung verpufft
07:00
Dividend Payouts Look Meager in 2020s
06:55
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Die Erholung droht zu verpuffen / Sonova – Rückfall in alte Zeiten
03.03.20
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
03.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Deshalb setzt Milliardär Tim Draper statt auf Aktien vermehrt auf Bitcoin
Permira verkauft Teamviewer-Aktien im grossen Stil - Aktie verliert deutlich
Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Das hätte Buffett verdient, wenn er 2018 in Bitcoin statt JPMorgan-Aktien investiert hätte
Fed senkt Leitzins
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Merkel nennt Erdogans Umgang mit Flüchtlingen "inakzeptabel"
Das Coronavirus - Fluch oder Segen für das Apple iPhone?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Heimatmarkt zieht ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Mittwoch an. Asien Börsen begaben sich auf Richtungssuche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;