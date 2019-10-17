Amadeus appoints Maria Taylor to lead hospitality business in key Asia Pacific markets

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amadeus has appointed Maria Taylor as Head of Commercial, Asia-Pacific for the Hospitality business unit excluding the Indian subcontinent and China.

Maria was previously responsible for Asia-Pacific sales at TravelClick, which Amadeus acquired in October 2018. In this role, Maria supervised the expansion of the in-region team to more than 100 employees and opened new sales territories in the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and New Zealand. Her vast industry experience will be vital to the Hospitality division as it continues to expand in the region.

With more than 19 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Maria is an expert in understanding the needs of hoteliers and guiding them in the process of selecting technology solutions to delight guests, engage employees, manage costs, and boost revenue. Maria will work closely with Amadeus customers to forge strategic partnerships, lead commercial activity to ensure retention, and drive new business opportunities.

Based in Asia-Pacific for 14 years, Maria has previously held leadership roles with Accor Hotels & Resorts and Meritus Hotels & Resorts. During her time in the region, Maria has built strong relationships with executives at numerous hotel and hospitality brands.

Jan Tissera, Head of International, for the Hospitality business unit says of her appointment, "With two decades of experience in travel and tourism across the region, she is highly regarded for her expertise in revenue management, distribution, global reservations, and e-commerce. Her industry relationships and expertise, combined with her knowledge of what drives the consumer to purchase travel will help us accelerate the growth of our Hospitality business and realize the numerous opportunities we see in the region."

Maria adds of her new role, "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to use my passion for tourism and my understanding of technology to help hospitality organizations grow their business in the Asia-Pacific market. The industry is in the midst of massive change thanks to digital transformation, technology evolution, and increasing traveler expectations. That's why I'm excited to be at Amadeus, where we have both the people and the technology to help hoteliers rise to the challenge of delivering a great experience for their guests."

Maria's contribution to the industry has landed her numerous speaking engagements at industry events and prestigious citations that include Sales Person of the Year 2011 by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Singapore; Accor 2005 - Excellence in Financial Performance; and Hospitality IT Person of the Year 2000 by International Hotel Technologies Australia.

She will be based in Singapore and will report into Jan Tissera.

