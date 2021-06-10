SMI 11’793 0.1%  SPI 15’130 -0.2%  Dow 34’447 -0.4%  DAX 15’572 -0.1%  Euro 1.0909 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’092 -0.1%  Gold 1’886 -0.1%  Bitcoin 33’698 0.9%  Dollar 0.8962 0.0%  Öl 72.4 0.5% 
10.06.2021 14:38:00

Amada Senior Care Uses MapBusinessOnline for Franchise Territory Planning

CORNISH, Maine, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpatialTEQ Inc., publisher of North America's popular business mapping software www.MapBusinessOnline.com, announces today the Internet publication of a new case study describing the actual application of MapBusinessOnline business mapping software at a significant senior care franchising organization.

Amada Senior Care'sDaina Cencebaugh, the Franchise Development and Territory Manager for this growing senior care franchise operation and the primary MapBusinessOnline user, described the case study.

In the MapBusinessOnline case study, Daina outlines the many ways in which the online business mapping software benefits a care operation while also providing a map-based franchise sales tool. "Accurate demographic territory maps from MapBusinessOnline are critical to successful franchise sales," according to Cencebaugh.

MapBusinessOnline provides easy-to-use business mapping tools that are a natural fit for mobile health care professionals who often use the tool to monitor field staff, share patient statuses, and create compelling map visualizations of business operations. Health care agencies use MapBusinessOnline to:

  • Create coverage area maps that describe the field of operations, including critical business data such as patient and clinician home locations, and critical business resource locations.
  • Build compelling market analysis maps for expansion planning. Territory analysis views combine demographic data and customer location data into map-based market analysis.
  • Design territory maps that define the business opportunity and provide an accurate visualization of franchise potential for potential franchisees. Maps are a selling tool for Amada franchise sales managers.

Read the Amada Senior Care MapBusinessOnline Case study here: https://www.mapbusinessonline.com/CaseStudy.aspx/Amada-Senior-Care-Uses-MapBusinessOnline-Franchise-Maps-to-Increase-Sales

About Amada Senior Care

Amada Senior Care is America's trusted resource for caregiving, and long-term care insurance claims advocacy. Amada has become one of the largest and fastest growing in-home care franchise organizations in Southern California and is rapidly growing into new areas. With a rapidly expanding senior population, non-medical in-home care franchises are perfectly positioned for tremendous growth.

Contact: 877-44AMADA

About MapBusinessOnline

From the creators of BusinessMAP, www.MapBusinessOnline.com has been providing sales & marketing professionals with affordable and intuitive cloud-based business mapping software, for Mac and PC users, since 2010. Design, edit, and share maps that reflect your business. Create and manage sales territories that drive accountability into your sales force. Develop map-based market analysis. Generate location-based business intelligence. Replace discontinued Microsoft MapPoint with MapBusinessOnline. Access optimized multi-stop routes to lower travel costs. No other mapping software solves so many problems for such a small investment.

Contact: Geoffrey Ives, 311651@email4pr.com, (800) 425-9035, (207) 939-6866

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amada-senior-care-uses-mapbusinessonline-for-franchise-territory-planning-301309854.html

SOURCE SpatialTEQ Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:25 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
13:25 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
13:24 BNP Paribas: Aktien als Inflationsschutz - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 04/2021
11:53 Vontobel: derimail - Neue Single BRCs in Zeichnung
08:30 Weekly-Hits: Europa – Der Ball rollt / Square – Surfen auf der Bitcoin-Welle
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
07.06.21 Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV
04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, gibt nähere Einblicke in die anstehende Bundestagswahl 2021 in Deutschland. Welche Parallelen sich zu der US-Wahl beobachten lassen und wie u.a. das Thema Umwelt und Steuern die Wahl beeinflussen könnte erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Was ist wahrscheinlicher? Steigt der Ölpreis bis auf 100 Dollar oder der Bitcoin auf 500'000 Dollar?
Relief-Aktie knickt ein: Schweizer Börse eröffnet Untersuchung gegen Relief Therapeutics
Idorsia-Aktie gewinnt: Idorsia stellt weitere Daten zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant an Fachkongress vor
Dow Jones schlussendlich in Rot -- SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- DAX letztendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen beenden Sitzung uneinheitlich
Bitcoin als Zahlungsmittel: Gesetz in El Salvador auf dem Weg - Bitcoin erholt sich
Dufry-Aktie in Grün: Dufry erhält zehnjährigen Vertrag für neuen Zollfreishop in Martinique
Cathie Wood bleibt bullish: Der Bitcoin ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten
SMI nach neuem Rekordhoch nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Grün
Leclanché-Aktie legt zu: Leclanché sichert sich weitere Finanzierung von Mehrheitsaktionär
GameStop mit mehr Umsatz und geringerem Verlust - GameStop-Aktie fällt vorbörslich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit