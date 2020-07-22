+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
Amada Senior Care Franchise Network Selects AxisCare for Scheduling Software

WACO, Texas, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amada Senior Care, the fastest-growing, premiere in-home care franchise system in the United States, has selected AxisCare as their preferred software vendor for all locations, providing them with back-office and point-of-care management, built-in marketing, scheduling, billing & payroll, analytical reporting, EVV compliance, COVID screening and more. Amada's corporate leadership team reviewed several software solutions throughout the last two years via pilot tests, onsite visits, in-depth demonstrations and ability to develop custom tools for the Amada network. The two main factors in their selection process were the ability to effectively support their 100+ locations on Day 1, and the capability to customize the software to fit Amada's model.

Amada started the pilot process with the software in 2018 when their Colorado Springs location selected AxisCare to use as their home care management platform. "We needed a scheduling software that would help us grow. We looked at 3 different companies, tried two, and chose AxisCare. The support and help from Todd and his team was amazing. They stepped in on day one and knocked it out of the park. AxisCare is an amazing company and has made the transition so simple. They are constantly seeking ways to improve our experience. We are completely satisfied with the efforts to make us more successful," said Ken Jenson, the owner of that location.

Over the next several months after Mr. Jenson moved to AxisCare, other locations began rolling out the platform, and now the web-based platform is currently in use in over 60 Amada locations.

"We are extremely pleased to select AxisCare as our official Point-of-Care platform. In order to move our U.S. operations and expand our franchise network to the next level, we needed more than a scheduling solution. The customer care experience and remote technology support is second to none," said Tafa Jefferson, Amada Co-Founder and CEO. "AxisCare's team is in constant pursuit of meaningful features and functionality for the engaged operator, providing us with the insight, benchmarking tools and key analytics necessary to grow and improve our unit economics. AxisCare has proven to be more than a vendor. We view them as a trusted partner and an integral part of the success of Amada Senior Care."

"It's an honor to be selected as the Amada network provider of scheduling and management software," said Todd Allen, AxisCare's CEO. "Since our discussions began, we've been very impressed by Amada's corporate leadership and their commitment to the franchisees' success, and we are excited to provide them with the tools and resources they need to make that possible."

Prior to using AxisCare, Amada Senior Care was using an internal system that did not fully meet the needs of their agencies, slowing down operations and adding frustration to daily tasks like scheduling and billing. They began vetting software providers to find a solution that would meet the specific needs of their franchisees and assist Amada Corporate with franchisee management. After many months of searching, they chose AxisCare because of their vast feature-suite and agency support experience.

About AxisCare Home Care Software
AxisCare's award-winning home care software is a back-office and point-of-care solution for non-medical agencies across all 50 states and 6 countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid and 3rd-Party Billing integrations, the platform helps agencies of all sizes stay compliant, cash-flow healthy, and ahead of their competition with built-in marketing and CRM tools.

Recently named a Front Runner and 2020 Category Leader in Home Health Software by Software Advice and GetApp, their mission is to transform home operations, empowering agencies to give better care. For more information, they can be reached at sales@axiscare.com or by visiting axiscare.com.

About Amada Senior Care
Amada Senior Care is committed to enriching lives. We provide nurturing, compassionate non-medical in-home care and guide families through the many senior housing options available for assisted living. We also offer expertise in handling long-term care insurance claims and in certain forms of government aid, including Veterans Aid and Attendance Benefits. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, Amada was founded in 2007, and is currently assembling an elite team of franchise partners to expand our business on the national level. For more information, visit amadaseniorcare.com.

 

SOURCE AxisCare Home Care Software

