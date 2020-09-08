AMA Issues CPT® Category III Codes for Artificial Iris Implantation

CINCINNATI, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEO Ophthalmics, LLC, today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued three (3) separate CPT® codes for the "Insertion of Iris Prosthesis". The CPT® Category III codes are: 0616T, 0617T, and 0618T, and are effective July 1, 2020.

Earlier this year, the CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS was approved by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for transitional pass-through payment status, effective January 1, 2020. The HCPCS code for the CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS that is associated with pass-through payment is C1839 - Iris prosthesis.

The approval by CMS for transitional pass-through payment and the more recent issuance of Category III CPT codes by the AMA are key components to VEO Ophthalmics' reimbursement and business strategies. Ron Gilliland, President and CEO of VEO Ophthalmics stated, "As we strive to expand patient access to the CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS, the new CPT codes for artificial iris implantation have been a priority for our organization. These CPT codes, combined with the transitional pass-through payment granted by CMS, expands patient access, and further enables both surgeons and surgical facilities to appropriately provide this solution to their patients who suffer from symptomatic aniridia."

The CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS is the only iris prosthesis available in the United States for use in children and adults for the treatment of iris defects resulting from congenital aniridia, acquired defects or other conditions associated with a completely or partially missing or damaged iris. FDA approved the CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS device on May 30, 2018.

Patients may have a damaged or missing iris from birth or as a result of ocular injuries or other trauma, disease, or surgery. They struggle to cope with symptoms related to the eye's inability to control the level of incoming light, including light sensitivity, glare, halos, reading difficulty, and problems with night driving. Many face above-average risk of glaucoma and cataract formation as well.

