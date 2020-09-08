08.09.2020 15:27:00

AMA Issues CPT® Category III Codes for Artificial Iris Implantation

CINCINNATI, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEO Ophthalmics, LLC, today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued three (3) separate CPT® codes for the "Insertion of Iris Prosthesis".  The CPT® Category III codes are: 0616T, 0617T, and 0618T, and are effective July 1, 2020.

Earlier this year, the CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS was approved by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for transitional pass-through payment status, effective January 1, 2020.  The HCPCS code for the CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS that is associated with pass-through payment is C1839 - Iris prosthesis.

The approval by CMS for transitional pass-through payment and the more recent issuance of Category III CPT codes by the AMA are key components to VEO Ophthalmics' reimbursement and business strategies.  Ron Gilliland, President and CEO of VEO Ophthalmics stated, "As we strive to expand patient access to the CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS, the new CPT codes for artificial iris implantation have been a priority for our organization.  These CPT codes, combined with the transitional pass-through payment granted by CMS, expands patient access, and further enables both surgeons and surgical facilities to appropriately provide this solution to their patients who suffer from symptomatic aniridia."

The CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS is the only iris prosthesis available in the United States for use in children and adults for the treatment of iris defects resulting from congenital aniridia, acquired defects or other conditions associated with a completely or partially missing or damaged iris.  FDA approved the CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS device on May 30, 2018.

Patients may have a damaged or missing iris from birth or as a result of ocular injuries or other trauma, disease, or surgery. They struggle to cope with symptoms related to the eye's inability to control the level of incoming light, including light sensitivity, glare, halos, reading difficulty, and problems with night driving. Many face above-average risk of glaucoma and cataract formation as well.

About VEO Ophthalmics
Located in Cincinnati, Ohio, VEO Ophthalmics, LLC, is a developer and distributor of ophthalmic surgical technologies. VEO focuses on improving patient care by partnering with leading ophthalmic surgeons to develop innovative tools for today's challenging surgical environment. Close relationships with ophthalmic healthcare customers and business partners help VEO ensure that its products and service experience meet the highest standards.

To learn more, visit VEO at www.veo-ophthalmics.com.

Media Contact
Kara Stephens
Pascale Communications, LLC
kara@pascalecommunications.com 
(407) 765-1185

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ama-issues-cpt-category-iii-codes-for-artificial-iris-implantation-301125554.html

SOURCE Veo Ophthalmics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 75.26
0.19 %
The Swatch Grp 201.30
-0.20 %
Novartis 79.58
-0.71 %
Roche Hldg G 319.95
-0.71 %
LafargeHolcim 42.31
-0.82 %
Alcon 50.14
-2.11 %
CS Group 9.76
-2.68 %
Sika 210.20
-3.04 %
Adecco Group 46.80
-3.23 %
Lonza Grp 534.60
-3.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:10
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
09:48
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07:59
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
06:23
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neuer Kursanstieg? / Adecco – 50er-EMA im Wochenchart im Fokus
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Smartphone-Verkäufe brechen weltweit um 20 Prozent ein - Apples Erfolg bleibt konstant
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Bullen treiben Tesla an
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Sanofi-Aktie legt zu: Corona-Impfstoff von Sanofi soll weniger als zehn Euro kosten
Swiss Re-Aktie gefragt: Corona und Unwetter als Wachstumstreiber für Schadensversicherungen
Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Gavreto bei Lungenkrebs - Roche-Aktie im Plus
Wall Street tiefrot -- SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial vor Mega-Börsengang: Die grössten Nutzniesser
Burkhalter mit tieferem Gewinn im Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- SMI sinkt -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
An der Wall Street dürfte es nach dem langen Wochenende zu Verlusten kommen. An der heimischen Börse dominieren am Dienstag negative Vorzeichen. Währenddessen geht es auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt gen Süden. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes dagegen auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB