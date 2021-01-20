SMI 10’877 -0.1%  SPI 13’495 -0.3%  Dow 30’931 0.4%  DAX 13’815 -0.2%  Euro 1.0778 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’595 -0.2%  Gold 1’840 0.2%  Bitcoin 32’612 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8885 -0.3%  Öl 56.0 2.2% 
20.01.2021 02:33:00

AM Best Affirms A "Excellent" Ratings for CopperPoint Insurance Companies

PHOENIX, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that AM Best has affirmed A (Excellent) ratings for CopperPoint Insurance Company, its subsidiaries, and for Alaska National Insurance Company. The outlook of these ratings remains "stable" for both financial strength and credit rating. AM Best is the most widely recognized provider of insurance industry ratings and financial data.

(PRNewsfoto/CopperPoint Insurance Companies)

"We are pleased that AM Best has affirmed CopperPoint's A (Excellent) ratings. This is a positive reflection of our strong balance sheet and operating performance," said Marc Schmittlein, President and CEO, CopperPoint Insurance Companies. "With the addition of Alaska National Insurance Company to the CopperPoint family a year ago, our complementary strengths and coverage offerings have enabled profitable growth for our combined organization. AM Best's ratings are a testament to a successful integration and the work of our 750 employees in providing reliable workers' compensation coverage options, expanding our commercial package, auto and umbrella product offerings and providing exceptional service to our policyholders and distribution partners. These capabilities have been made stronger by Alaska National's underwriting and claims expertise."

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies
Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. The company has $4.8 billion in total assets, an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion and direct and assumed written premium of $692 million.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/am-best-affirms-a-excellent-ratings-for-copperpoint-insurance-companies-301211390.html

SOURCE CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 64.80
1.98 %
Roche Hldg G 318.20
1.03 %
Novartis 85.52
0.58 %
Givaudan 3’554.00
0.31 %
Geberit 557.40
0.07 %
Swiss Re 83.66
-0.99 %
LafargeHolcim 50.64
-1.17 %
UBS Group 13.22
-1.45 %
CS Group 12.17
-1.46 %
CieFinRichemont 83.54
-2.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.01.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Geberit AG, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
19.01.21
Grains and Currencies Diverge
19.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Tech-Gigant Baidu geht unter die Elektroautobauer
19.01.21
SMI vor Test der 11.000er-Marke?
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds

19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lindt & Sprüngli verdoppelt Umsätze im Onlinegeschäft - Aktie dennoch im Sinkflug
Credit Suisse-Tesla-Skeptiker hält Teslas Batterien für überlegen
Anlagetrends 2021: Hier könnte sich der Blick für Investoren lohnen
SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Logitech-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Logitech legt im Weihnachtsquartal kräftig zu und erhöht Prognosen erneut
Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Lonza übernimmt klinische Fertigung für Aruvant Sciences - Lonza-Aktie in Rot
Designierte US-Finanzministerin Yellen gegen gezielte Schwächung des Dollar
BKW-Aktie stärker: BKW übernimmt deutsche Ingenieurgesellschaft R&P Ruffert
Lonza-Aktie tiefer: Lonza will zwei Fabriken in Frankreich und Schottland an NextPharma verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich seitwärts. Der DAX gab schlussendliche nach. Nach der Feiertagspause ging es an den US-Börsen am Dienstag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Dienstag keine einheitliche Entwicklung zu sehen, die Gewinne überwogen jedoch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit