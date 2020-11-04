SMI 10’147 1.4%  SPI 12’632 1.3%  Dow 27’480 2.1%  DAX 12’130 0.3%  Euro 1.0684 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’105 0.2%  Gold 1’903 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9118 -0.1%  Öl 40.7 1.3% 

04.11.2020 13:10:00

Alzinova AB announces the study design for the first clinical study with the oligomer-specific therapeutic vaccine ALZ-101 at a scientific congress

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzinova AB today announces the upcoming clinical study with the vaccine candidate ALZ-101 at the scientific congress Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD). The planned study will be conducted in patients with early Alzheimer's disease and is expected to commence during thesecond quarter 2021.

The study design is today presented on a poster titled: First in Human study with ALZ-101, a unique and highly specific therapeutic vaccine against the neurotoxic oligomeric form of Aβ 1-42. The planned study is a clinical Phase 1 study in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. This is a first-in-human study, and the primary objective is to assess tolerability and any unexpected adverse effects of the ALZ-101 vaccine candidate. The study will further include analyses of the immune response i.e. levels of antibodies generated by the vaccine after repeated dosing. The clinical study will be conducted in Finland in cooperation with Clinical Research Services Turku - CRST Oy.

Alzinova develops the ALZ-101 vaccine candidate against Alzheimer's disease. Pathologically, Alzheimer's disease is characterized by an aggregation of the Amyloid-β peptide (Aβ) in brain tissue, and the Company's immunotherapy approach specifically targets the oligomeric, neurotoxic forms of the peptide aggregate thought to be involved in the onset and progression of the disease. The preparations to submit the application and start the study continue according to plan. The aim is to initiate the study during the second quarter of 2021.

"On the basis of the documented pre-clinical properties of the ALZ-101 vaccine candidate, we are truly looking forward to the clinical development of ALZ-101 into a therapeutic vaccine for patients. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first clinical study that specifically targets the toxic forms of the Aβ peptide, and it will thus be the first of its kind. This is an important step for Alzinova, in a field where the medical need is great," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO. 

Information about the presentation:

Clinical trials: methodology: P 4 - First in Human study with ALZ-101, a unique and highly specific therapeutic vaccine against the neurotoxic oligomeric form of Aβ 1-42. The abstract and the poster will be available online on the CTAD website for registered attendees as of November 4, 2020, and thereafter on Alzinova's website.

For more information, please contact: 

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Telephone: +46 70 846 79 75
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@alzinova.com 

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.01 CET on November 4, 2020.

About Alzinova AB

Alzinova AB is a Swedish biopharma company specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease by targeting neurotoxic amyloid-β oligomers. The lead candidate, ALZ-101, is in late preclinical development as a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of Alzheimer's. Alzinova's proprietary AβCC peptide™ technology enables the development of disease-modifying therapies that target the toxic amyloid-β oligomers involved in the onset and progression of the disease with high precision. Alzheimer's is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases globally, with of the order of 40 million people afflicted today. In addition, the antibody ALZ-201, in early preclinical development, was generated with the AβCC peptide™ technology and the ambition is to expand the pipeline further. The Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North is Corpura Fondkommission AB, info@corpura.se, +46 (0)768-532 822. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com.

