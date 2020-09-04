04.09.2020 21:05:00

Alzheimer's Semipostal Fundraising Stamp Returning

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service is resuming sale of the Alzheimer's Semipostal fundraising stamp Oct. 5 resulting from rule changes announced in today's Federal Register.

U.S. Postal Service Resumes Sale of Alzheimer’s Semipostal stamp Oct. 5.

The Semipostal Authorization Act grants the Postal Service authority to issue and sell semipostal fundraising stamps to advance causes deemed to be "in the national public interest and appropriate."

Before the rule change, the Postal Service was permitted to offer only one semipostal stamp of its choosing for a two-year period, in addition to any semipostal stamps mandated by Congress. The change eliminates this restriction, allowing USPS to resume the sale of the Alzheimer's semipostal stamp, which debuted in 2017.

The Federal Register's Sept. 4 edition has more information.

The price of the stamp includes the First-Class Mail single-piece postage rate in effect at the time of purchase plus an amount to fund Alzheimer's research. By law, revenue from sales of the Alzheimer's Semipostal stamp — minus the postage paid and the reimbursement of reasonable costs incurred by the Postal Service — will be distributed to the National Institutes of Health, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Ethel Kessler served as art director for the stamp, while artist Matt Mahurin created the design.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

 

