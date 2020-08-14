+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 17:43:00

Alzheimer's Foundation of America Announces Virtual Professional Training Programs

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is announcing several virtual training programs for professionals who work with individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia-related illnesses. Licensed social workers are eligible to receive continuing education (CE) hours though each course. To learn more or to register, visit  www.alzfdn.org/education-workshop/.

(PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer's Foundation of Ameri)

"These trainings provide dementia care professionals with new tools to help them enhance the level of care they provide," said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA's Director of Educational and Social Services. "We encourage professionals to build their skills by participating in these virtual workshops."

AFA is offering four virtual professional training programs this month:

  • August 18th, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm (ET) - AFA Partners In Care: Supporting Individuals Living with Dementia (6 CEs) – Learn to work effectively with individuals living with dementia, their families, and colleagues. The program focuses on relationship building, understanding dementia, understanding communication, promoting safety and security, self-care, and care transitions.
  • August 21st, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm (ET) - Learning to "Talk the Talk" About Dementia: Alzheimer's Disease from A to Z (2 CEs) – This workshop will help you better understand dementia-related illnesses and how to talk about it with your aging community. Keeping these individuals informed will allow greater input in their long-term care plan.
  • August 25th, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm (ET) - Understanding the Path of the Wanderer (2CEs) – Explore symptoms that can lead a person to wander. Find out what it is like to be in a wanderer's footsteps in order to build empathy and gain insight. Identify warning signs and learn strategies to better engage the individual in meaningful living that provides purpose to reduce risk and increase safety.
  • August 31st, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm (ET) - Dementia's Ripple Effect (2 CEs) – Learn the impact that dementia can have on one's health, wellness and relationships and the importance of building relationships and effective communication. Discover how to reframe typical "problem behaviors".

AFA is an approved provider of CE hours by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), New York State Education Department's State Board for Social Work, and the New Jersey Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB). To learn more or to register, visit www.alzfdn.org/education-workshop/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alzheimers-foundation-of-america-announces-virtual-professional-training-programs-301112550.html

SOURCE Alzheimer's Foundation of America

