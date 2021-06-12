SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0874 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’878 -1.1%  Bitcoin 33’145 0.9%  Dollar 0.8977 0.3%  Öl 72.6 0.3% 

12.06.2021 19:38:00

Alzheimer's Association Statement: Next Steps For New Alzheimer's Treatment

CHICAGO, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global nonprofit leader in Alzheimer's research and science we have extensively reviewed the clinical trial data for Aduhelm (aducanumab). Based on the trial data, the treatment demonstrated an efficacious result which has also been confirmed by leading scientists in the Alzheimer's and dementia scientific community and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Alzheimer's Association's research experts and advisors are deeply familiar with the basic and regulatory science that led to the FDA's decision. They were right to approve this treatment.

Alzheimer's Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer's Association)

Additionally, the FDA appropriately took into account the vast unmet need of the Alzheimer's community. Aduhelm is certainly not a cure, but at long last it provides many with Alzheimer's disease and their families an effective treatment. The confirmatory trial should begin promptly.

Our focus has and will continue to be access to this treatment for all likely to benefit. Approval is the fundamental first step to access. The first drug in a category invigorates the field, increases investments in new treatments and encourages greater innovation.

Following approval, the manufacturer, Biogen, announced their intention to price Aduhelm at $56,000 per year. This price is simply unacceptable. For many, this price will pose an insurmountable barrier to access, it complicates and jeopardizes sustainable access to this treatment, and may further deepen issues of health equity. We call on Biogen to change this price.

Next, the path to access turns to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Just as with the FDA, we have the utmost respect for CMS and how they will approach the key decisions ahead. We're committed to working with them — and with the private payer community — to expedite access for all of those who would likely benefit based on the successful clinical trial. CMS faces difficult policy decisions on how to best accomplish this within the context of the Medicare program, and we stand ready to fully support CMS and private payers in this work for all communities in need.

Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit www.alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alzheimers-association-statement-next-steps-for-new-alzheimers-treatment-301311251.html

SOURCE Alzheimer’s Association

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11.06.21 Vontobel: Fussball-EM bietet Sponsoren grosses Ertragspotenzial
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
11.06.21 Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 SMI nicht zu bremsen
11.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält / EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung am 10er-EMA
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
mehr

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Studie: BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt auch vor Varianten - Aktien schliessen im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie profitiert: Meyer Burger ernennt Katja Tavernaro zur Nachhaltigkeitschefin
Dow Jones letztlich kaum verändert -- SMI geht auf Rekordniveau ins Wochenende -- DAX gewinnt letztlich hinzu -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Daten zu SMA-Mittel Evrysdi und zu Venclexta/Venclyxto untermauern Wirksamkeit
ABB hält nach Aktienvernichtung noch 2,1 Prozent eigene Aktien - ABB-Aktie schliesst knapp in Grün
Rohstoffexperte: Bitcoin und Co. keine Alternative zu Gold, sondern zu Kupfer
Credit Suisse verliert angeblich im Geschäft mit Hedgefonds an Terrain - Credit Suisse-Aktie kaum bewegt
UBS und DWS offenbar unter letzten Bietern für niederländische NN - Aktien in Grün
Apple-Aktie in Grün: Führungskräftige aus Apple Car-Projekt abgewandert - ehemaliger BMW-Topmanager geholt
Apple und Facebook im Visier: USA bereiten Schritte gegen Marktmacht von Digitalriesen vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit