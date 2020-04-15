AlzeCure Pharma Publishes its Annual Report for 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that its Annual Report for 2019 has been published. The Annual Report is attached as a PDF and is available on the company's website,

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on April 15, 2020.

About AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company engaged in innovative drug research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease and pain. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing five drug candidates based on the two research platforms, NeuroRestore® and Alzstatin®. The NeuroRestore platform comprises symptom-relieving drug candidates while Alzstatin comprises disease modifying and preventive drug candidates. A diversified portfolio of drug candidates that act on central signaling pathways in the brain also opens up for other indications such as cognitive dysfunctions in traumatic brain injury (TBI), sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The company also has two projects in the field of pain, TrkA-NAM and VR1. FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528-00-399, info@fnca.se, is the company's certified adviser. For further information, please visit our website at www.alzecurepharma.se

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson

CEO

Tel: +46-707-86-94-43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

