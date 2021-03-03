Always Best Care Franchisees Grow Footprint in San Diego County

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that existing franchisees Ethan and Ian Kim have expanded their territory to offer exceptional senior care to more residents in the state of California. The Kim's joined the Always Best Care family in 2017 with the opening of their San Diego South territory and have now assumed ownership of six additional territories across greater San Diego County to continue providing senior care services to the communities of Escondido, Chula Vista, La Jolla, Poway, and others.

"Ethan and Ian have been tremendous assets to Always Best Care since launching their first location in 2017, and we're happy that they have chosen to expand with us as they strive to serve a greater portion of Southern California," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Their selfless commitment to helping others has been invaluable to their local community and we're looking forward to seeing the continued prosperity that their expansion will bring."

Ethan grew up immersed in his family's business and has brought more than two decades of corporate experience to Always Best Care of San Diego. His wife, Ian, previously worked as a teacher in the juvenile court system to help guide at-risk youth to a more positive future. Together, they share a passion for serving others inspired by their "adoption" of an elderly neighbor and from their personal experience maneuvering the difficulties that come with making life changing decisions for family members.

"Since joining Always Best Care, my wife and I have been so grateful to have turned our passion for serving others into a lasting, fulfilling career," said Ethan. "Each member of our local ABC family is dedicated to providing quality, personal care, and this expansion provides us with the ability to make a greater impact."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three separate revenue streams for its franchisees. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care Senior Services of San Diego, or for a free evaluation, please call (858) 299-6900, email ekim@abc-seniors.com or visit https://www.alwaysbestcare.com/ca/san-diego/.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

