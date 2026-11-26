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26.11.2026 20:19:26
Alvotech To Appeal U.S. Injunction In AVT05 Patent Dispute
(RTTNews) - Alvotech (ALVO) said Thursday it plans to appeal a U.S. court's decision granting Janssen a preliminary injunction related to AVT05, its proposed biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, while seeking an expedited hearing.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia granted the injunction in connection with U.S. Patent No. 10,421,986, which covers a manufacturing filtration process. Alvotech noted that the patent does not claim the golimumab molecule itself or a method specifically for manufacturing the drug.
The biotechnology company maintains that its manufacturing process does not infringe the patent and argues that the patent is invalid based on previously known technology. It said it is confident of prevailing on appeal.
The court also directed Janssen to post a bond to cover potential losses Alvotech may incur if the injunction is ultimately found to have been wrongful.
Despite the ruling, Alvotech said it continues to expect AVT05 to be among the first biosimilars to Simponi in the U.S. The company added that its order book and demand outlook remain strong as it ramps up supply of existing approved products.
AVT05 has been approved in multiple markets, including the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom and Japan.
Trading Signals: Lindt & Sprüngli - Eine bitter-süsse Versuchung
Der Schoggi-Konzern steckt in der Krise, Investoren pochen auf einen Neuanfang. Mit Blick auf die kommenden Monate könnte die Spekulation auf nachhaltige Veränderungen an der Konzernspitze bei dem gebeutelten Mid Cap für Fantasie sorgen.Weiterlesen!
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US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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