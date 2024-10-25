|
25.10.2024 14:00:00
Alvotech Meeting Investors and Presenting at the Jefferies 2024 London Healthcare Conference on November 19–20, 2024
Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today its participation in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 19-20, 2024. Members of the management team will host one-on-one meetings on both days. Alvotech will be presenting at the conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9:00-9:25 am GMT.
An audio webcast of the conference presentation will also be available to investors and the general public and can be accessed in the Investors Section of Alvotech’s website under News and Events – Events and Presentations. After the event, a recording will also be available for 90 days.
About Alvotech
Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech has launched two biosimilars. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy’s (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com.
Please visit our investor portal, and our website or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.
ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS AND GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS
Benedikt Stefansson, VP
alvotech.ir@alvotech.com
Nachrichten zu Alvotech Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Alvotech Registered Shs
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Luxusgüterbereiche und damit die Modebranche:
Es ging u.a. um Unternehmen wie Burberry, LVMH und Hugo Boss. 💡 Besonders Burberry steht momentan stark im Fokus, da die Marke mit Umsatzrückgängen kämpft. 📉 Was die Situation spannend macht: Ein neues Managementteam versucht gerade, die traditionsreiche Marke wieder auf Kurs zu bringen. 🛤️
Wie sieht es bei anderen Luxusmarken aus? Auch LVMH und Hugo Boss haben ähnliche Herausforderungen, teilweise aufgrund des rückläufigen Konsums in China und steigenden Strafzöllen. 🇨🇳💰 Interessanterweise gibt es aber auch Turnaround-Geschichten wie Abercrombie & Fitch, die einen beeindruckenden Wandel durchgemacht haben. 🚀
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison weiter im Blick: SMI stabil -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen überwiegend freundlich - Nikkei gab nach
Anleger am heimischen sowie am deutschen Markt wagen sich am Freitag im Verlauf leicht aus ihrer Deckung. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten unterdessen eine uneinheitliche Tendenz.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}