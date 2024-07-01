Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’050 0.5%  SPI 15’989 0.4%  Dow 39’170 0.1%  DAX 18’291 0.3%  Euro 0.9697 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’930 0.7%  Gold 2’332 0.3%  Bitcoin 56’881 0.7%  Dollar 0.9029 0.0%  Öl 86.6 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Lonza1384101
Top News
Rohstoffe im Juni 2024: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Experte sieht Potenzial bei Kühne+Nagel-Aktie
KW 26: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 klettert letztendlich
Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Montagshandels in Grün
Suche...
ZERO Depot
Alvotech Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 119799137 / ISIN: LU2458332611]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.07.2024 23:35:00

Alvotech Issues New Shares to Holders of Convertible Bonds

finanzen.net zero Alvotech Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Alvotech Registered Shs
12.37 USD 2.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today issued new shares to holders of subordinated convertible bonds, originally issued by Alvotech on November 16, 2022, and December 20, 2022, with maturity on December 20, 2025 (the "Convertible Bonds”).

Today, Alvotech issued 22,073,578 new ordinary shares in exchange for Convertible Bonds, at the fixed price of US$10.00 per share. The majority of the holders of Convertible Bonds exercising their conversion right, are existing shareholders in Alvotech.

Following the conversion of the Convertible Bonds into shares, the total number of issued shares in Alvotech is 324,801,040 and the total number of outstanding shares is 301,944,470. Pursuant to terms of the Convertible Bonds, the newly issued shares shall be delivered to their owners no later than seven business days from today.

About Alvotech
Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech has launched two biosimilars. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech’s commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS AND GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS
Benedikt Stefansson, VP
alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit our investor portal, and our website or follow us on social media on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.


Nachrichten zu Alvotech Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alvotech Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch