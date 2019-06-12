Alvopetro Announces Operational Update

CALGARY, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSX-V: ALV; OTCQX: ALVOF) announces a permitting and operational update for the construction of our strategic midstream infrastructure (100% Alvopetro) underpinning the commercialization of our Caburé natural gas field (49.1% Alvopetro). This midstream infrastructure includes an 11-kilometre transfer pipeline (the "Transfer Pipeline") and the construction of a gas treatment facility (the "Facility").

Permitting/Permissions

On May 10, 2019, INEMA, the Bahia State environmental regulator, issued the environmental installation permits required to commence construction,

On May 22, 2019, the ANP issued their authorizations to commence physical construction of the Facility,

On May 29, 2019, Bahiagas received the alteration licences required to construct the 15-kilometre extension of their distribution pipeline to their new city gate being construction at our Facility location,

In May, Alvopetro finalized the formal documentation for surface land access to all 8 private landowners along the Transfer Pipeline right-of-way, and

On June 12, 2019 , the ANP issued their authorizations to commence physical construction of the Transfer Pipeline.

Operational Update

All pipe for the Transfer Pipeline was shipped to our field staging area in February 2019. Our contractor is currently preparing the Transfer Pipeline right-of-way and is mobilizing all equipment to begin field construction and installation.

Our Facility is being constructed by Enerflex Ltd. where they will construct, own and operate the Facility. Enerflex is responsible for all operations and maintenance of the Facility and is warrantying the delivery schedule and on-stream performance of the Facility. The majority of the processing skids for the Facility have been assembled, tested, and are now in-transit to Brazil. Civil construction at the Facility site is underway and is scheduled to be completed in advance of the processing skids arriving on-site.

Alvopetro expects to start natural gas deliveries from the Caburé field in early 2020. Our natural gas is being sold under our long-term gas sales agreement with Bahiagas, the local distribution company for the state of Bahia.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and the construction of strategic midstream infrastructure.

