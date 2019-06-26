|
Alvopetro Announces Annual General Meeting Presentation and Voting Results
CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALV; OTCQX: ALVOF) held its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders on June 25, 2019.
AGM Presentation
A copy of the presentation from the informal portion of the AGM is available at http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation and a video replay of the presentation is available at https://youtu.be/3cuPqZthZRE.
Voting Results
During the formal AGM proceedings, shareholders of Alvopetro approved the following resolutions:
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders approved the election of six nominees as directors of Alvopetro to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the meeting voting by way of ballot in favour of and withheld from voting of the individual nominees as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Withheld
Percent
Corey C. Ruttan
28,986,326
99.69%
91,235
0.31%
Firoz Talakshi
24,940,651
85.77%
4,136,910
14.23%
Geir Ytreland
24,939,033
85.77%
4,138,528
14.23%
John D. Wright
28,983,673
99.68%
93,888
0.32%
Kenneth R. McKinnon
24,913,043
85.68%
4,164,518
14.32%
Roderick L. Fraser
24,943,343
85.78%
4,134,218
14.22%
2. Appointment of auditors
Shareholders approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
3. Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan
Shareholders approved Alvopetro's stock option plan with 88.52% of the common shares represented in the meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil. Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and the construction of strategic midstream infrastructure.
