26.06.2019 00:21:00

Alvopetro Announces Annual General Meeting Presentation and Voting Results

CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALV; OTCQX: ALVOF) held its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders on June 25, 2019. 

AGM Presentation

A copy of the presentation from the informal portion of the AGM is available at http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation and a video replay of the presentation is available at https://youtu.be/3cuPqZthZRE.

Voting Results

During the formal AGM proceedings, shareholders of Alvopetro approved the following resolutions:

1.  Election of Directors

Shareholders approved the election of six nominees as directors of Alvopetro to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the meeting voting by way of ballot in favour of and withheld from voting of the individual nominees as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

Corey C. Ruttan

28,986,326

99.69%

91,235

0.31%

Firoz Talakshi

24,940,651

85.77%

4,136,910

14.23%

Geir Ytreland

24,939,033

85.77%

4,138,528

14.23%

John D. Wright

28,983,673

99.68%

93,888

0.32%

Kenneth R. McKinnon

24,913,043

85.68%

4,164,518

14.32%

Roderick L. Fraser

24,943,343

85.78%

4,134,218

14.22%

 

2.  Appointment of auditors

Shareholders approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

3.  Re-Approval of Stock Option Plan

Shareholders approved Alvopetro's stock option plan with 88.52% of the common shares represented in the meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil.  Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in Brazil, building off the development of our Caburé natural gas field and the construction of strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.06.19
Gold steigt auf 6-Jahreshoch
25.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Chance auf Coupon-Verdopplung
25.06.19
SMI bleibt im Konsolidierungsmodus
25.06.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird verkauft / ABB – Bodenbildung läuft an
24.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Logitech, Dufry
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
AbbVie will Botox-Hersteller Allergan schlucken - Allergan-Aktie schiesst hoch, AbbVie-Aktie verliert
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Emricasan-Studie von Conatus erreicht nicht primären Endpunkt
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Verkauf von InvestLab an Allfunds
Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Darum steigt der Euro über 1,14 Dollar - pendelt zum Franken weiter um 1,11

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Handel wenig bewegt. Dagegen gaben der deutsche Leitindex sowie die Börsen in Fernost am Dienstag nach. In den USA dominierten Abschläge das Bild.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB