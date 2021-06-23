|
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market to grow by USD 3.41 billion during 2021-2025|Technavio
The aluminum alloy wheel market is set to grow by USD 3.41 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accuride Corp., BORBET GmbH, CITIC Ltd., CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, and Superior Industries International Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Factors such as the adoption of new or improved emission standards, the increased benefits of aluminum in alloy wheels over conventional materials, and the growing demand for lightweight vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the aluminum alloy wheel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accuride Corp., BORBET GmbH, CITIC Ltd., CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, and Superior Industries International Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market size
- Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market trends
- Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market industry analysis
The development of ultra-lightweight steel wheels for commercial vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the fluctuations in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aluminum alloy wheel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the aluminum alloy wheel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aluminum alloy wheel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum alloy wheel market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market- The automotive wheel speed sensor market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Alloy Wheels Aftermarket- The alloy wheels aftermarket is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accuride Corp.
- BORBET GmbH
- CITIC Ltd.
- CMS Jant ve Makina San. AS
- Enkei Corp.
- Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd.
- Howmet Aerospace Inc.
- Iochpe-Maxion SA
- RONAL AG
- Superior Industries International Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
