23.08.2019 17:51:00

Aluminium industry welcomes action by Canadian government to monitor imports of aluminium

Adding aluminium to the Import Control List system will improve Canada's ability to monitor imports of aluminium, prevent transshipment in the region and maintain the competitiveness of Canada's aluminium industry

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Aluminium Association of Canada welcomes today's announcement by the Government of Canada that it will add aluminium products to the Import Control List (ICL) under the Export and Import Permits Act.

Logo: Aluminium Association of Canada (CNW Group/Aluminum Association of Canada)

"These additions to the ICL will allow the government to track and monitor imports of aluminium and help ensure that Canada does not become an entry point for transshipment or circumvention of Canadian or U.S. trade measures," said Jean Simard, President and CEO of the Aluminium Association of Canada.

As of September 1, under the Export and Import Permits Act, importers must cite the appropriate General Import Permit number to import a range of aluminium products and will be subject to reporting obligations to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The accuracy of these reports will be verified by Global Affairs Canada and the CBSA and penalties will be applied for inaccurate or fraudulent filings.

In their Joint Statement on May 17, 2019, Canada and the U.S. agreed on measures to prevent transshipment of aluminium through Canada and for monitoring aluminium trade between the two countries. Today's announcement is consistent with Canada's commitments in the Joint Statement.

"Canada is the historic source of aluminium produced with clean renewable energy in North America. The actions today support Canada's competitiveness in the production of aluminium and aluminium products. With this system of import monitoring in place, Canada sends a strong signal that it will not tolerate trade manipulation or circumvention through its ports," added Mr. Simard.

The AAC remains committed to working with the Canadian government to ensure import monitoring measures are implemented consistent with the May 17th Joint Statement.

About the Aluminium Association of Canada
The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) is a non-profit organization representing three Canadian world-class aluminium producers: Alcoa, Alouette, and Rio Tinto operating nine smelters in Canada, eight of which are in Quebec, and employing over 9,000 workers. For more information, please visit www.aluminium.ca or Twitter @AAC_aluminium.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aluminium-industry-welcomes-action-by-canadian-government-to-monitor-imports-of-aluminium-300906407.html

SOURCE Aluminum Association of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:25
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11:51
Euro Stoxx 50-Future: Im wackeligen Recovery
10:03
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf BMW, Porsche Automobil, Daimler, Volkswagen
09:55
SMI-Anleger gehen auf Nummer sicher
06:14
Daily Markets: Gold – Grosse Ziele vor Augen / Georg Fischer – Bodenbildung möglich
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla in der Top-10: So sieht das Depot von George Soros aus
Sunrise-Aktie verliert: Sunrise mit rückläufigem Umsatz im zweiten Quartal - Profitabilität gesteigert
Goldman Sachs sieht Kaufgelegenheit für Bitcoin
Neue Eskalation im Handelsstreit: SMI letztlich rot -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen höher ins Wochenende
SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt zum Handelsende klar ins Minus -- Wall Street zum Schluss uneinig -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Apple-Fans aufgepasst: Neue iPhones bekommen wohl weiteres Objektiv und Namenszusatz
HOCHDORF-Aktie im Minus: Amir Mechria tritt als Verwaltungsrat der Pharmalys zurück
OSRAM-Aktie im Plus, ams-Aktie schwächer: OSRAM hat Stillhalteabkommen mit ams aufgehoben
Jeder Fünfte hält Kramp-Karrenbauer für eine geeignete Kanzlerin
thyssenkrupp will Stahlsparte angeblich mit Kauf von Klöckner & Co stärken - Aktien schiessen nachbörslich hoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neue Eskalation im Handelsstreit: SMI letztlich rot -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen höher ins Wochenende
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt konnte keine klare Richtung gefunden werden. Der DAX rauschte wieder in die Verlustzone. An der Wall Street werden Verluste verbucht. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB