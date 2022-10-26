|
26.10.2022 23:31:23
Altus Group CEO Jim Hannon Added to Power Proptech List
Recognized as one of 30 most powerful people in CRE proptech by Commercial Observer
TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited ("Altus” or "the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that Jim Hannon, its Chief Executive Officer, along with Richard Sarkis, co-founder of Reonomy, has been named one of the 30 most powerful people in Commercial Observer’s inaugural Power Proptech list. Jim and Rich were named alongside an impressive group of commercial real estate proptech industry leaders representing the most consequential players in the field.
"It is an honor for Altus to be recognized as one of the most dominant companies having weathered the complexities of the markets over the last several years and to emerge as a leader in commercial real estate proptech,” said Jim Hannon. "Thinking boldly is one of our key values and I’m proud to lead a company that is continuously innovating and driving the industry forward. While my name is listed, this is reflective of our amazing team.”
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|119323917
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|119323947
|57.00 %
|20.00 %
|Tesla Inc.
|119323918
|54.00 %
|19.00 %
Altus’ proptech leadership was bolstered by its acquisition of Reonomy, an AI-powered data platform for the CRE industry – a move that significantly accelerated Altus’ transformative innovation in predictive data analytics and enhanced the Company’s technology strategy.
For more information about Commercial Observer’s inaugural Power Proptech list, click here.
About Altus Group
Altus Group provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus Group empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world’s largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus Group is a global company with approximately 2,650 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Elizabeth Lambe
Director, Global Communications, Altus Group
(416) 641-9787
Elizabeth.Lambe@altusgroup.com
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Altus Group Ltd.
|
26.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Altus Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.22
|Ausblick: Altus Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Altus Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.22
|Ausblick: Altus Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Altus Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Altus Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Altus Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.11.21
|Ausblick: Altus Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Altus Group Ltd.
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen. Hier steht Lars @Erichsen auf der 🎤🎥Bühne und gibt David Kunz COO der BX Swiss einen Einblick in sein Investitionsverhalten
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Notenbanken und Bilanzsaison: SMI vor dem Wochenende fester --DAX schliesst im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Woche mit Talfahrt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Freitagshandel etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost schlossen vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}