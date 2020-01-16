+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
16.01.2020 16:30:00

Altria to Host Webcast of 2019 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com or through the Altria Investor App.

During the webcast, Howard Willard, Altria’s Chairman and CEO, and Billy Gifford, Vice Chairman and CFO, will discuss the Company’s 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

