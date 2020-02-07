<
07.02.2020 16:30:00

Altria to Host Webcast From the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a webcast of its business presentation at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will feature a presentation by Howard Willard, Altria’s Chairman and CEO, and members of Altria’s senior management team.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

